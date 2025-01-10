To The Members of

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Piramal Enterprises Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone

Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in

Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit, total other comprehensive income, its cash flows the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit andof the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

1. Expected Credit Loss allowance on financial assets and net loss on derecognition of financial instruments under amortised costcategory. Refer to accounting policy information in Note 2A (v) to the standalone financial statements and Notes 2B (i), (iv) and (vi), 5, 6, 17, 25, 26 and 41.3 to the standalone financial statements. In accordance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments", allowance for loan losses are determined using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. ECL approach adopted by the Company involves significant management judgement and estimates. The key areas where we identified greater levels of management judgement and therefore increased levels of audit focus in the Companys ECL approach are: Principal audit procedures followed: Reviewed the Board / Sustainability and Risk Management Committee of Board approved loss allowance policy and verified the alignment of methodology adopted for computation of ECL provision as per the policies approved. The application of E CL model requires several data inputs, inherently judgements in nature, to calculate Probability of Default ("PDs"), Loss Given Default ("LGD") and Exposure at Default (EAD). Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the key controls over completeness and accuracy of data, inputs and assumptions into the ECL model. Evaluated whether the methodology applied by the Company is compliant with the requirements of the relevant accounting standards, Reserve Bank of Indias (‘RBI) master directions relating to Prudential norms on Income Estimating Management overlay (including additional overlay) for economic uncertainty, forward-looking information, macro-economic factors and impact of market risk for portfolio of real-estate loans Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances and confirmed that the calculations are performed in accordance with the approved methodology and ECL amounts has been approved by the Management and the Audit committee. Accuracy of the data from internal and external sources used in the Models. Qualitative and quantitative factors used in staging the loan assets. Considering the significance of ECL to the overall standalone financial statements and the degree of Managements estimates and judgements involved in this matter that requires significant auditors attention. We have considered the expected credit loss allowance on financial assets to be a key audit matter. Tested on sample basis key inputs, data and assumptions impacting ECL calculations to assess the accuracy and relevance of data and reasonableness of economic forecasts and model assumptions applied. Review of note placed before the Sustainability and Risk Management Committee of Board for Management overlay / General provision. The disclosures regarding the Companys application of Ind AS 109 are key to explaining the key judgements and material inputs to ECL and net loss on derecognition of financial instruments under amortised category. Further, disclosures to be provided as per RBI circulars with regards to non-performing assets and provisions will also be an area of focus as these are related to an area of significant estimate. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of ECL provision performed by the Company in spreadsheets. Verified the adjustments to the output of the ECL model are consistent with the documented rationale and basis for such adjustments which has been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Assessed whether the disclosures on key judgements, assumptions and quantitative data with respect to impairment loss allowance in standalone financial statements are appropriate and sufficient. 2. Determination of fair value / recoverable value for the purpose of measurement of certain financial assets measured at fair value and for the purpose of impairment assessment of investments in subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies measured at cost, investment in Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and investment property measured at cost: Refer to accounting policy information in Notes 2A (iii), (iv), (vi), (ix) and (x) and Notes 2B (ii), (iv), (v), (vi), 6, 10,21, 28, 30, 35, 39 and 44. The Companys investments in certain unquoted instruments (other than investment in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates) are measured at fair value at each reporting date as per the requirements of Ind AS 109. These fair value measurements impact on the Companys financial performance. Further, certain investments in AIF are subjected to RBI Regulations. The Companys investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and investment property are measured at cost less provision for impairment, if any, as per the requirements of Ind AS 27 and Ind AS 40 respectively. Principal audit procedures followed: Understood the process, evaluated the design and testing the operating effectiveness of such controls in respect of valuation of investments / impairment assessment / estimation of recoverable amount by the Companys Management. Evaluated Managements controls over collation of relevant information used for determining estimates for valuation and recoverable amount and impairment testing of investments. The valuation for the purpose of measurement and impairment assessment requires significant judgement due to unavailability of quoted prices and limited liquidity. Tested appropriate implementation of policies of valuation and impairment testing by the Companys Management. Reconciled the financial information in the estimates relating to fair valuation, recoverable amount and impairment to underlying source details. The disclosures regarding the Companys fair value estimation and impairment are key to explaining the key estimation and judgements including material inputs to the estimated valuation / recoverable amount figures. Verified the independent valuation reports for unquoted investments and investment property obtained by the Companys Management. Tested the reasonableness of Managements estimates considered in such assessment. Assessed the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the experts used by Management in the process of valuation models. Assessed the Companys application of and compliance with regulatory requirements with respect to investment in AIFs. Assessed the factual accuracy conclusion reached by the Management and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in respect of investments, investment property and impairment of non-financial assets.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises information included in the Board Report including annexures to Board report but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is the a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management. and

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists ensuringrelated to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and but whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the toaudit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, , and on the of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. (e) On the basis of the written representation received the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of

Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. (Refer note 32 (a) to standalone financial statements) ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. to iv. (a) The Management has represented, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the such Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under Sub

Clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement. [Refer note to 46 (ix) and 46 (x) to the standalone financial statements.]

v. As stated in note 20 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. The dividend paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014 is applicable from 1 April 2024, reporting under Rule

11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial ended 31 March 2024.

ANNEXURE "A"

referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Piramal Enterprises Limited of even date:

i. a. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

A. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars, including quantitative and situation of PPE and relevant details of right-of use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets and investment property.

b. According to the information and explanations given to and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment, investment property and right of use assets so as to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, physical verification was out by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed/ court orders approving scheme of arrangements/ amalgamation/ confirmation from custodians, to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in PPE are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Further, based on examination of Letter of intent, independent architect certificate, the purchase agreements by the Company and deeds of transfer, we report that, the investment property in the nature of the beneficial interest of the underlying land development rights is held in name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its PPE (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) 1988, as amended, and Rules made thereunder and hence reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) As at 31 March 2024, the Company does not hold any inventories and hence reporting under Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets during the year. In our opinion, the quarterly statements filed with banks are in agreement with the books of account.

iii. During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the Company has made investments in, and granted loans and advances in the us nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and other parties. In respect of such Investment in, provided security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(a) The principal business of the Company is to give loans, hence the requirement to report on Clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, having regard to the nature of the Companys business, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular except in delay in certain cases. However, having regard to the nature of business and the volume of the information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemized list of loan assets where delinquencies during the year in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified for loans. Following delays were observed as at 31

March 2024:

Particulars Total Overdue amount (Principal and Interest) * ( in Crores) Number of cases 1-30 days 179.12 Wholesale 2; Retail 5,704 31-60 days 18.93 Wholesale 1; Retail 2,641 61 - 90 days 24.14 Wholesale-1; Retail- 1,436 90 days or more 3.62 Retail 496

* Excluding cases which are technical write off and restructured during the year

(d) According to information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, total amount (Principal and Interest) overdue for more than ninety days in respect of loans granted by the Company aggregates to 3.62 crores as at 31 March 2024, excluding the cases which are technical write off and restructured during the year. In accordance with the policies and procedures adopted, the Management has taken reasonable steps for recovery of principal amounts and interests.

(e) The principal business of the Company is to give loans, hence the requirement to report on Clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year either payable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company is a NBFC and engaged in the business of financing.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of

Section 186 (1) of the Act in respect of the investments made. Section 185 and other provisions of Section 186 of the Act not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 have been accepted by the Company and hence reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services of the Company and hence reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there are no dues mentioned in Clause vii (a) which have been not deposited on account of any dispute except as disclosed below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the Amount Relates Gross amount of dispute ( in Crores) Amount Unpaid ( in Crores) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal AY2013-14 0.15 0.15 Appellate Authority up to Commissioners level AY 2006-07, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2019- 20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 81.35 81.35 High Court AY 2002-03 and 2010-11 71.86 71.86 Central Excise Laws Excise Duty & Service CESTAT 1996-97 to 2000-01, 2004-05 to 48.80 48.57 Tax including interest and penalty, as applicable. Appellate Authority up to Commissioners level 2014-15 1989-90, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2004- 05 to 2005-06 and 2013-18 6.13 6.12 Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax Tribunal 1990-91, 1995-96, 1997-98 to 2004-05, 2006-07 to 2010-11, 2012-13 to 2013-14 4.22 2.53 Appellate Authority up to Commissioners level 1998-99 to 2011-12, 2014-15 4.68 2.10 High Court 2009-10 0.71 0.32 Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax Appellate Authority up to Commissioners level 2018-19 0.35 0.35 Stamp Act Stamp Duty High Court 1997-98,1999-2000,2001-02 9.37 9.37

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records, there were no amounts to be recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the

Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders and hence reporting under Clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to and on the basis of our examination of the records, term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they have been raised.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements, in our opinion the Company has, prima facie, not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long-term purposes.

(e) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture or associate and hence reporting under Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the the Company has not raised term loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has utilised the money raised by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) the purposes for which they were raised:

(b) According to the information and explanations given to and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we neither come across any instance of material fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management.

(b) During the year and up to the date of this report, no report under Sub Section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and us based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. (Refer note 37 to the standalone financial statements)

xiv. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

forxvi. (a) The Company being a NBFC is registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (‘RBI Act).

us (b) The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid certificate of registration.

(c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the Management of the Company, the

Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has one CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and the basis of our examination of the records, there are no amounts unspent in respect of corporate social responsibility towards ongoing or other than ongoing projects and hence reporting under Clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B"

referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Piramal Enterprises Limited of even date:

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENT UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3

OF SECTION 143 OF THE ACT

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Piramal Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement issued by the Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement and their operating Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statement.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. ofA Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions the tothe assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements and (4) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organisation from time to time.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the . policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial with reference to standalone financial statement were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control reference to standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.