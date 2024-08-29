iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Enterprises Ltd Option Chain

987.85
(-4.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
6,0000%₹3300%740--
--750₹0.250%4,5000%
--790₹0.050%00%
7500%₹900%800₹0.050%1,77,7500%
--810₹0.050%00%
--820₹0.050%53,2500%
--830₹0.05-75%23,250-29.54%
3,0000%₹213222.72%840₹0.050%1,26,750-1.16%
24,7500%₹1750%850₹0.05-50%1,60,500-4.03%
3,0000%₹1680%860₹0.050%2,25,7500%
6,7500%₹186.7-8.02%870₹0.05-66.66%59,250-8.13%
73,5002.08%₹170-8.1%880₹0.05-80%4,32,750-2.53%
1,26,0000%₹150-21.32%890₹0.20%66,000-16.98%
2,03,250-3.55%₹150.9-9.91%900₹0.05-66.66%1,76,250-11.98%
1,71,0000.44%₹142-7.79%910₹0.05-75%60,750-22.11%
1,41,000-3.09%₹134-19.76%920₹0.05-80%2,51,2500.29%
72,7504.30%₹112.55-15.85%930₹0.05-80%45,7505.17%
1,18,5002.59%₹119.65-16.99%940₹0.05-75%43,5005.45%
3,86,250-7.37%₹99.6-13.76%950₹0.05-80%1,73,250-0.85%
1,09,500-2.66%₹89.35-18.77%960₹0.05-66.66%55,500-9.75%
78,0000%₹94.4-3.72%970₹0.05-50%2,44,5000%
1,19,250-0.62%₹74-14.79%980₹0.05-66.66%92,250-1.6%
78,750-4.54%₹67.5-14.77%990₹0.05-75%69,000-7.07%
4,91,250-10.51%₹55-12.42%1,000₹0.05-80%3,54,000-14.49%
42,0000%₹56.85-11.17%1,010₹0.05-75%61,500-3.52%
77,250-29.45%₹29-36.95%1,020₹0.05-83.33%1,29,750-8.94%
97,500-39.25%₹26.2-26.4%1,030₹0.05-90%1,02,000-29.89%
1,27,500-27.35%₹16.55-40.99%1,040₹0.05-95.45%96,750-35.17%
98,250-29.56%₹1-94.56%1,050₹0.05-97.22%84,750-37.56%
87,750-36.06%₹0.1-98.96%1,060₹6.4589.7%70,500-33.80%
90,000-21.56%₹0.05-99%1,070₹20.5134.28%23,250-35.41%
87,750-49.35%₹0.05-98.33%1,080₹2977.91%21,750-64.63%
50,250-30.20%₹0.05-97.05%1,090₹44107.05%19,500-10.34%
2,41,500-23.15%₹0.05-93.33%1,100₹53.869.71%27,750-47.14%
32,250-38.57%₹0.1-81.81%1,110₹49.158.37%3,750-44.44%
78,750-19.23%₹0.1-75%1,120₹606.19%8,2500%
10,500-33.33%₹0.05-83.33%1,130₹77.85-31.65%2,2500%
34,500-28.12%₹0.05-75%1,140₹136.40%2,2500%
40,500-27.02%₹0.05-66.66%1,150₹130.10%2,2500%
17,250-8%₹0.05-50%1,160--
3,7500%₹0.05-85.71%1,170₹120.050%7500%
23,250-24.39%₹0.05-75%1,180--
96,0000%₹0.30%1,190--
--1,580₹74.22.2%82,0000%

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM

The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

27 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

19 Aug 2024|01:01 PM

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

