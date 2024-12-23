Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. said it would raise up to ₹2,000 crore in Non-Convertible Debentures or NCDs. Each of the NCD would be for face value of ₹1,000. The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024. The issues of the NCD will be on an as-on-when required basis under market condition.

The same period last year, it witnessed a 238% increase in PEL that read as ₹162.97 crore. In Q2 FY24, it stood at ₹48.19 crore. It is 10% lower than Q1 FY25, where it had registered ₹181.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue saw 17% year-on-year rise to ₹2,080.43 crore. And in Q2 FY24, it stood at ₹1,778.32 crore.

The revenue was up by 7.88% quarter on quarter from ₹1,928.50 crore of Q1 FY25. The Total Assets Under Management stood at ₹62,626 crore with a 45% growth year on year. The Retail lending AUM growth year on year stood at 42% ₹54,737 crore.

In the National Stock Exchange, Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹1083.00 on December 23, 2024. This is a 0.98% dip in the Piramal Enterprises Ltd share than the previous close.

It registered growth of 39% in mortgage loans. By way of disbursement, it was ₹4,653 crore. Healthy home loan demand.

It represents the steady growth in profit, revenue, and loan business of PEL.