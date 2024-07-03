iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,047.85
(-1.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

4,318.53

4,048.07

4,791.7

4,225.51

3,991.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,318.53

4,048.07

4,791.7

4,225.51

3,991.35

Other Operating Income

92.24

900.87

279.63

717.44

0

Other Income

332.09

187.41

124.41

43.65

8,473.29

Total Income

4,742.86

5,136.35

5,195.74

4,986.6

12,464.64

Total Expenditure

1,697.13

6,104.59

2,305.12

3,136.03

4,297.85

PBIDT

3,045.73

-968.24

2,890.62

1,850.57

8,166.79

Interest

2,501.15

2,297.52

2,074.3

1,950.21

2,044.11

PBDT

544.58

-3,265.76

816.32

-99.64

6,122.68

Depreciation

106.45

753.49

75.47

70.94

51.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

42.29

-508.39

18.28

-3,669.47

344.95

Deferred Tax

51.39

-1,270.36

165.6

149.39

-893.29

Reported Profit After Tax

344.45

-2,240.5

556.97

3,349.5

6,619.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

344.45

-2,240.5

556.97

3,349.5

6,619.08

Extra-ordinary Items

142.02

-2,022.25

-48.37

-90.37

7,721.31

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

202.43

-218.25

605.34

3,439.87

-1,102.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.31

0

23.43

140.35

277.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.05

44.93

44.93

47.73

47.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

70.52

-23.91

60.32

43.79

204.61

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.97

-55.34

11.62

79.26

165.83

Piramal Enterp.: Related NEWS

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM

The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

27 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

19 Aug 2024|01:01 PM

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Enterprises Ltd

