On March 26, 2025, Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) announced via regulatory filing that it has infused ₹600 crore equity into its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance Ltd (PFL) via a rights issue.
The investment is designed to provide PFL with the capital it needs to operate its business and for general business and corporate purposes, allowing the company to t to serve, including maintaining its financial strength and making strategic investments. This transaction will not alter PEL’s stakeholding percentage in PFL.
As the rights issue is undertaken between a holding company and its 100% owned subsidiary, it is outside the purview of related-party transaction provisions under SEBI norms.
PFL, formerly Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, has shown consistent revenue growth, declaring:
The investment will enhance PFL’s position in the financial services market and operational capabilities.
