On March 26, 2025, Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) announced via regulatory filing that it has infused ₹600 crore equity into its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance Ltd (PFL) via a rights issue.

The investment is designed to provide PFL with the capital it needs to operate its business and for general business and corporate purposes, allowing the company to t to serve, including maintaining its financial strength and making strategic investments. This transaction will not alter PEL’s stakeholding percentage in PFL.

As the rights issue is undertaken between a holding company and its 100% owned subsidiary, it is outside the purview of related-party transaction provisions under SEBI norms.

PFL, formerly Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, has shown consistent revenue growth, declaring:

₹6,038.61 crore in FY22

₹6,591.78 crore in FY23

₹6,663.56 crore in FY24

The investment will enhance PFL’s position in the financial services market and operational capabilities.