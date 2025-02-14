iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

14 Feb 2025 , 02:01 PM

Piramal Enterprises stated that the company’s board of directors approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹450 Crore. The said issue will be on a private placement basis.

As per the company, the issue includes a base issue size of ₹75 Crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription valuing up to ₹375 Crore. Therefore, aggregating to ₹450 Crore. 

The NCDs will be issued at a coupon rate of 9.10%, with interest paid annually and on redemption date.

As part of the contract, debentures shall have a tenure of 3,651 days (approx. 10 years) and shall be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment on NSE, being the designated stock exchange.

The redemption amount, including principal and interest, shall be paid by February 23, 2035.

In the quarter ended December 2024, the company has posted strong results , with a net profit of ₹38.60 Crore against a net loss of ₹2,377.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

On the contrary, the company’s revenue slipped 1.1% to ₹2,448.60 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹2,475.60 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

At around 12.23 PM, Piramal Enterprises was trading 3.66% lower at ₹928.80, against previous close of ₹964.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday low of ₹965.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Piramal Enterprises
  • Piramal Enterprises NCDs
  • Piramal Enterprises news
  • Piramal Enterprises Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:59 PM
BPCL inks MoU with SCI for maritime network

BPCL inks MoU with SCI for maritime network

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:56 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:53 PM
Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit Jumps 35% YoY

Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit Jumps 35% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|12:27 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.