Piramal Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

977.55
(-1.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.93

47.73

47.73

1,572.46

Preference Capital

0

0

5,318.73

0

Reserves

21,546.63

23,986.73

24,037.79

21,611.28

Net Worth

21,591.56

24,034.46

29,404.25

23,183.74

Minority Interest

Debt

7,871.04

8,715.26

3,060.55

6,693.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

357.34

339.51

45.2

39.22

Total Liabilities

29,819.94

33,089.23

32,510

29,916.29

Fixed Assets

746.09

1,368.06

1,437.35

1,390.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

14,349.56

17,435.64

18,392.59

19,825.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

693.67

755.31

307.66

160.58

Networking Capital

2,906.97

3,430.03

321

7,574.17

Inventories

0

0

212.55

102.04

Inventory Days

34.85

20.41

Sundry Debtors

0

0

145.77

155.08

Debtor Days

23.9

31.02

Other Current Assets

3,250.09

3,784.34

828.65

8,138.06

Sundry Creditors

-73.77

-99.25

-573.13

-437.78

Creditor Days

93.99

87.57

Other Current Liabilities

-269.35

-255.06

-292.84

-383.23

Cash

1,359.19

1,881.5

1,516.53

966.11

Total Assets

20,055.48

24,870.54

21,975.13

29,916.29

Piramal Enterp. : related Articles

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM

The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

27 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

19 Aug 2024|01:01 PM

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

