Piramal Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.93
47.73
47.73
1,572.46
Preference Capital
0
0
5,318.73
0
Reserves
21,546.63
23,986.73
24,037.79
21,611.28
Net Worth
21,591.56
24,034.46
29,404.25
23,183.74
Minority Interest
Debt
7,871.04
8,715.26
3,060.55
6,693.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
357.34
339.51
45.2
39.22
Total Liabilities
29,819.94
33,089.23
32,510
29,916.29
Fixed Assets
746.09
1,368.06
1,437.35
1,390.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
14,349.56
17,435.64
18,392.59
19,825.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
693.67
755.31
307.66
160.58
Networking Capital
2,906.97
3,430.03
321
7,574.17
Inventories
0
0
212.55
102.04
Inventory Days
34.85
20.41
Sundry Debtors
0
0
145.77
155.08
Debtor Days
23.9
31.02
Other Current Assets
3,250.09
3,784.34
828.65
8,138.06
Sundry Creditors
-73.77
-99.25
-573.13
-437.78
Creditor Days
93.99
87.57
Other Current Liabilities
-269.35
-255.06
-292.84
-383.23
Cash
1,359.19
1,881.5
1,516.53
966.11
Total Assets
20,055.48
24,870.54
21,975.13
29,916.29
The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.