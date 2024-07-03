iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piramal Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

1,060
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,249.98

2,068.55

1,595.63

2,452.44

2,009.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,249.98

2,068.55

1,595.63

2,452.44

2,009.19

Other Operating Income

37.99

54.25

877.66

23.21

184.17

Other Income

198.21

133.88

1,572.42

143.36

82.53

Total Income

2,486.18

2,256.68

4,045.71

2,619.01

2,275.89

Total Expenditure

935.55

761.58

2,841.87

4,810.17

1,139.8

PBIDT

1,550.63

1,495.1

1,203.84

-2,191.16

1,136.09

Interest

1,305

1,196.15

1,175.88

1,102.56

1,038.9

PBDT

245.63

298.95

27.96

-3,293.72

97.19

Depreciation

55.43

51.02

712.11

41.38

38.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

41.57

0.72

-358.21

-150.18

-56.96

Deferred Tax

-14.34

65.73

-463.03

-807.33

67.69

Reported Profit After Tax

162.97

181.48

137.09

-2,377.59

48.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

162.97

181.48

137.09

-2,377.59

48.19

Extra-ordinary Items

60.12

75.91

1,517.55

-3,539.8

9.58

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

102.85

105.57

-1,380.46

1,162.21

38.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.23

8.08

6.1

-105.83

2.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.05

45.03

44.93

44.93

44.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

68.91

72.27

75.44

-89.34

56.54

PBDTM(%)

10.91

14.45

1.75

-134.3

4.83

PATM(%)

7.24

8.77

8.59

-96.94

2.39

Piramal Enterp.: Related NEWS

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM

The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2024|01:01 PM

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.