Piramal Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,249.98
2,068.55
1,595.63
2,452.44
2,009.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,249.98
2,068.55
1,595.63
2,452.44
2,009.19
Other Operating Income
37.99
54.25
877.66
23.21
184.17
Other Income
198.21
133.88
1,572.42
143.36
82.53
Total Income
2,486.18
2,256.68
4,045.71
2,619.01
2,275.89
Total Expenditure
935.55
761.58
2,841.87
4,810.17
1,139.8
PBIDT
1,550.63
1,495.1
1,203.84
-2,191.16
1,136.09
Interest
1,305
1,196.15
1,175.88
1,102.56
1,038.9
PBDT
245.63
298.95
27.96
-3,293.72
97.19
Depreciation
55.43
51.02
712.11
41.38
38.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
41.57
0.72
-358.21
-150.18
-56.96
Deferred Tax
-14.34
65.73
-463.03
-807.33
67.69
Reported Profit After Tax
162.97
181.48
137.09
-2,377.59
48.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
162.97
181.48
137.09
-2,377.59
48.19
Extra-ordinary Items
60.12
75.91
1,517.55
-3,539.8
9.58
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
102.85
105.57
-1,380.46
1,162.21
38.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.23
8.08
6.1
-105.83
2.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.05
45.03
44.93
44.93
44.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.91
72.27
75.44
-89.34
56.54
PBDTM(%)
10.91
14.45
1.75
-134.3
4.83
PATM(%)
7.24
8.77
8.59
-96.94
2.39
The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.