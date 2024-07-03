Piramal Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
7,244.14
6,085.15
9,830.36
9,407.79
9,727.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,244.14
6,085.15
9,830.36
9,407.79
9,727.29
Other Operating Income
302.84
717.44
0
0
0
Other Income
267.77
8,492.52
946.95
490.65
546.43
Total Income
7,814.75
15,295.11
10,777.31
9,898.44
10,273.72
Total Expenditure
7,115.29
6,115.54
4,724.43
3,721.41
3,446.27
PBIDT
699.46
9,179.57
6,052.88
6,177.03
6,827.45
Interest
3,176.86
3,003.44
3,242.43
3,272.04
4,025.35
PBDT
-2,477.4
6,176.13
2,810.45
2,904.99
2,802.1
Depreciation
116.85
82.28
475.32
415.6
377.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-131.9
-3,126.95
628.45
184.44
538.58
Deferred Tax
-641.73
-943.65
-141.56
381.7
162.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,820.62
10,164.45
1,848.24
1,923.25
1,723.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
34.59
19.7
-2.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,820.62
10,164.45
1,813.65
1,903.55
1,725.96
Extra-ordinary Items
-3,604.14
7,975.89
-122.79
45.47
-83.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,783.52
2,188.56
1,936.44
1,858.08
1,809.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-78.01
425.89
76.15
80.28
84.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
44.93
47.73
47.73
45.11
39.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.65
150.85
61.57
65.65
70.18
PBDTM(%)
-34.19
101.49
28.58
30.87
28.8
PATM(%)
-25.13
167.03
18.8
20.44
17.72
