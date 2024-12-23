AGM 08/07/2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015- Newspaper Advertisement for information regarding 77th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/06/2024) Proceedings of 77th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024)