Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024 , 09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp announced on August 13 that its Q1 FY25 standalone net profit increased 36% to ₹1,122.63 Crore from ₹824.72 Crore in the same quarter the previous year, owing to robust sales, a rebound in the rural market, and new 125cc launches like as the Xtreme 125R.

Vedanta: The Committee of Directors has approved the sale of up to 11 Crore equity shares (a 2.6% ownership) in Hindustan Zinc through an offer for sale.

Sansera Engineering: The company’s Board of Directors will meet on August 20 to discuss obtaining financing through QIPs or another mechanism.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company: The company has completed formal agreements with Goisu Realty (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company) and received ₹537.78 Crore to conclude the deal of land sale in Worli.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Total sales in July rose 2.1% year on year to 64,929 units, but output dipped 1.2% to 69,138 units, and exports fell 40.4% to 1,515 units.

SJVN: The company has acquired board clearance to monetise the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) through the securitisation of partial future revenue/equity returns. The board also agreed, in principle, the dilution of stakes in the subsidiary SJVN Green Energy.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa): FSN E-Commerce Ventures announced a net profit of ₹13.6 Crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, up 152% from ₹5.4 Crore the previous year. The company reported an operational revenue of ₹1,746 Crore, up 23% from ₹1,422 Crore in the same time last year.

GMR Airports: GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹258.2 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared to a net loss of ₹122.50 Crore the previous year. Revenue from operations grew 19.06% to ₹2,402.20 Crore, up from ₹2,017.63 Crore in the same period last fiscal.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises reported a 64% fall in net profit to ₹181 Crore in the June quarter, owing to a larger base due to a one-time item last year. The non-bank lender with its headquarters in the city declared a cumulative net profit of ₹509 Crore the previous year.

Apollo Hospitals: The company’s net profit increased by 83.2% in the first quarter to ₹305.2 Crore, up from ₹166.6 Crore the previous year. Revenue increased by 15.1% to ₹5,085.6 Crore (up from ₹4,417.8 Crore). EBITDA increased by 32.6% to ₹675.1 Crore, from ₹509 Crore previously. The margin increased to 13.3% from 11.5% last year.

