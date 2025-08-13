Fractal Analytics Files ₹4,900 Crore IPO Papers with SEBI

Fractal Analytics, one of India’s most prominent artificial intelligence and analytics companies, has moved a step closer to listing on the bourses. The company has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering valued at ₹4,900 crore.

The proposed issue will have two components:

a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,279.3 crore,

an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹3,620.7 crore by existing shareholders.

Quinag Bidco plans to offload shares worth ₹1,462.6 crore, while TPG Fett Holdings will sell shares worth ₹1,999.6 crore. The remaining portion will come from other investors.

As per the draft filing, 75% of the offer is earmarked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors, and the balance 10% for retail participants. The offer will also include a small employee quota, capped at 5% of the company’s post-offer equity share capital.

Fractal intends to channel the fresh issue proceeds into its US subsidiary for prepayment or repayment of borrowings, set up new offices in India, and ramp up research and development. The company also plans to invest in marketing under its ‘Fractal Alpha’ brand and keep funds available for acquisitions or other strategic initiatives.

Fractal ended FY25 on a strong note. Revenue rose 25.9% to ₹2,765 crore. This is up from ₹2,196 crore in the previous year. Net profit stood at ₹220.6 crore. This marks a sharp turnaround from the ₹54.7 crore loss recorded in FY24.

The company’s shareholder list includes global investment names such as TPG, Apax Partners, and Gaja Capital. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities will act as the book running lead managers for the IPO.

