Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 13, 2025

13 Aug 2025 , 02:16 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on August 12, 2025. At 2:00 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,645 which is trading at 0.51% gain than the previous close or up by 407 points. Nifty is trading at 24,648 which is a 0.66% gain or up by 161 points compared to its last close.  In the National Stock Exchange, 1,614 shares advances today, whereas 1054 stocks were down. 44 stocks are in green, and 6 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence is trading at a 2.93% gain. Nifty Auto is trading with a 1.25% gain, Nifty Pharma at 1.17%, Nifty Metal is trading with a 1.38% surge, and Nifty Media is trading with a 1.12% gain. 

Top gainers in Sensex include Bharat Elec, Eternal, Power Grid Corp, Tata Motors. Sensex top losers are Adani Ports, ITC, Titan Company, Axis Bank.  Top gainers in Nifty include Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s labs. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ITC, Adani Enterprise. Apollo Hospital hits 52 week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.68% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.65% from the last close.

Most Read News

NMDC Steel zooms ~20% after reporting first-ever profit

NMDC Steel zooms ~20% after reporting first-ever profit

13 Aug 2025|03:31 PM
L&T arm inks joint pact with Japanese firm for Gujarat Project

L&T arm inks joint pact with Japanese firm for Gujarat Project

13 Aug 2025|02:53 PM
Fractal Analytics Files ₹4,900 Crore IPO Papers with SEBI

Fractal Analytics Files ₹4,900 Crore IPO Papers with SEBI

13 Aug 2025|02:51 PM
Devyani International Q1 Update: Net Profit dips ~90% y-o-y

Devyani International Q1 Update: Net Profit dips ~90% y-o-y

13 Aug 2025|02:19 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 13, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 13, 2025

13 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
