By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Devyani International Q1 Update: Net Profit dips ~90% y-o-y

13 Aug 2025 , 02:19 PM

Devyani International Ltd. slipped from the highs of the day after its net profit for the June quarter registered about a 90% decline against the previous corresponding quarter.

The business posted a net profit of ₹3.60 Crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This was 88% lower on a year-on-year basis against the previous corresponding period.

The company announced an EBITDA of ₹206 Crore. This was down by 4.6% against the same quarter of previous year. EBITDA margin narrowed by 250 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 15.20%. In the same quarter of previous year, the EBITDA margin stood at 17.70%.

The Yum brands’ largest franchisee said that its revenue from operations registered an 11% growth on a year-on-year basis. It was reported at ₹1,357 Crore against ₹1,222 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

At around 2.07 PM, Devyani International was trading 1.13% higher at ₹155.20, against the previous close of ₹153.46 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹158.15, and ₹150.97, respectively.

During the quarter under review, KFC India registered a 10.50% growth against last year to ₹612.60 Crore. However, Pizza Hut sales were sluggish at 3% against the previous year to ₹187.30 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

