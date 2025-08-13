iifl-logo

L&T arm inks joint pact with Japanese firm for Gujarat Project

13 Aug 2025 , 02:53 PM

Larsen and Toubro Ltd announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Energy Greentech Ltd. has inked a joint development agreement with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan. The agreement underlines development and commercialisation of a 300 KTPA green ammonia project. The stated project is to be situated in Kandla, Gujarat.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the two companies will collaborate for the development of the green ammonia facility. The ITOCHU will be responsible for offtake of the product for bunkering applications in Singapore. 

This partnership is a major step-ladder in advancement of clean energy solutions for the maritime sector, said the company in its filing with the bourses. 

Last year, Larsen & Toubro announced the acquisition of a major land parcel at Kandla for the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

With this collaboration, Kandla will become a major production centre of green ammonia for ITOCHU’s bunkering operations in Singapore.

At around 2.47 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.23% higher at ₹3,694.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,686.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,716, and ₹3,681.30, respectively.

Larsen & Toubro said that this collaboration reflects the company’s broader vision of enabling a cleaner, greener future through sustainable business focus.

