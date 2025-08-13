NMDC Steel zooms ~20% after reporting first-ever profit

Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd. jumped as much as 20% after the demerged entity of state-run NMDC Ltd. announced its results for the June quarter after market hours on Tuesday.

This development comes after the company announced its first-ever profit during the June quarter. The business posted a net profit of ₹26 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged a net loss of 547 Crore.

At around 3.13 PM, NMDC Steel was trading 20% higher at ₹43.02, against the previous close of ₹35.85 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹43.02.

The business said that its revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 66% to ₹3,365 Crore against the previous corresponding period.

The business reported an EBITDA of ₹408 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a negative EBITDA of ₹401 Crore. EBITDA margin for the June quarter came in at 12%.

Increased prices, expanded capacities leading to operating leverage has contributed to NMDC Steel’s improved financial performance during the quarter under review.

Promoters of NMDC Steel held about a 60.79% stake in the company as of June 30, 2025. LIC held about 14% stake in the business at the end of the current quarter under review.

