Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Meeting held on 8th May 2024 Appointment of Independent Director Composite Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024