NHPC Invests ₹5,500 Crore in Bihar's Green Energy Revolution

NHPC Ltd will invest ₹5,500 crore in green energy projects, including solar power and green hydrogen projects, along with the Bihar government.

The partnership was announced at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit, which showcased the commitment of Bihar towards the development of renewable energy. The investment will be made on 1,000 MW of solar power capacity to be established in the state to meet the growing demand for energy sustainably.

The small solar plant that NHPC intends to establish will be to produce green hydrogen, which will power passenger buses in Bihar. Green hydrogen has no carbon emission but is a source of energy produced from renewable sources, making it more environmentally friendly than the normal fuels.

NHPC is financing hydrogen-powered buses for green mobility and will hand these over to the state government for operations. The first run will be on one such bus using green hydrogen, expanding the numbers as solar productions increase.

NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Raj Kumar Chaudhary highlighted the crucial support from states in land acquisitions so that the projects don’t suffer any delay due to these.

NHPC is one of the key players in renewable energy as it has 7 GW of operational hydropower capacity and 9.3 GW in its under-construction pipeline. Apart from Bihar, NHPC is working on similar green hydrogen and solar energy projects in Gujarat and other states, part of India’s broader push toward sustainable energy solutions.

This program supports not only the government’s clean energy objectives but also aligns with NHPC’s effort to promote innovation and sustainability in India’s energy space.