Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Power Mech: The company received an order of ₹186 Crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. This order is for Field Operation and Maintenance services for the 2 x 660MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh, for a five-year term beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2029.

IndiGo: The airline informed exchanges of a ₹2 Lakh penalty levied by the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on December 13, 2024, for visa infractions involving two passengers. The business also defended the delay in disclosure, saying it was considering launching an appeal against the judgment.

NHPC: The business has reported that the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, located on the Arunachal Pradesh/Assam border, is on schedule to construct three 250-MW units by May 2025. All five units (250 MW apiece) are planned to be completed by May 2026. NHPC updated the loss estimate for Sikkim’s Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) to ₹1,076 Crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The owner of the Domino’s franchise in India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India to expand its beverage line. As part of the transaction, Jubilant FoodWorks will acquire a variety of sparkling beverage goods as well as other chosen items from the Coca-Cola Company. In addition, the company has secured a deal to market these products in India.

Gland Pharma: The French drug authority, the Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM), conducted a GMP inspection at Cenexi’s Fontenay Manufacturing Facility (a material subsidiary of Gland Pharma Ltd) from December 9 to 19, 2024. The inspection finished with ten observations, and the facility received official notification on December 24, 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com