Summary

Power Mech Projects Limited was originally incorporated on July 22, 1999 as a Private Limited Company by the name Power Mech-Projects Private Limited. It was converted into a Public Limited Company as Power Mech-Projects Limited on October 16, 2007. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Power Mech Projects Limited on November 1, 2010. Power Mech Projects is an integrated power infrastructure services company in India providing comprehensive erection, testing and commissioning of boilers, turbines and generators (ETC-BTG) and balance of plant (BOP) works, civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. Its operations include three principal business lines: (i) Erection Works; (ii) Operation & Maintenance Services; and (iii) Civil Works. The company is undertaking projects in India and abroad which include ultra mega power projects, super critical thermal power projects, sub critical power projects, heat recovery steam generator, waste heat recovery steam generator, circulating fluidized bed combustion steam generator, gas turbine generator, hydro electric plants, maintenance, renovation, modernization and annual maintenance of running plants and complete civil works in India and abroad.The company is entering other related fields including railway projects and executing major railway project of doubling of tracks including electrification, signaling, culverts, platforms etc, transmission and distribution portfolio, mining of sand, a new venture of diversific

