Power Mech Projects Ltd Share Price

2,736.6
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,897
  • Day's High2,897
  • 52 Wk High3,725
  • Prev. Close2,862.35
  • Day's Low2,656.4
  • 52 Wk Low 2,130.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,054.8
  • P/E34.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value610.12
  • EPS83.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,652.11
  • Div. Yield0.03
No Records Found

Power Mech Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

2,897

Prev. Close

2,862.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2,054.8

Day's High

2,897

Day's Low

2,656.4

52 Week's High

3,725

52 Week's Low

2,130.5

Book Value

610.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,652.11

P/E

34.37

EPS

83.29

Divi. Yield

0.03

Power Mech Projects Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Power Mech Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

26 Sep 2024|09:29 PM

This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

19 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.

Demat Account

Trading Account

Power Mech Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.28%

Non-Promoter- 28.04%

Institutions: 28.04%

Non-Institutions: 13.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Power Mech Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.81

14.91

14.71

14.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,791.27

1,211.53

978.89

836.67

Net Worth

1,807.08

1,226.44

993.6

851.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,754.4

2,044.56

1,310.1

1,291.15

yoy growth (%)

-14.19

56.06

1.46

-5.2

Raw materials

-4.62

12.06

-166.99

-112.66

As % of sales

0.26

0.58

12.74

8.72

Employee costs

-295.31

-305.28

-219.46

-211.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-45.7

148.09

101.2

98.27

Depreciation

-33.21

-36.15

-36.38

-39.62

Tax paid

11.1

-37.42

-35.3

-34.59

Working capital

-36.63

384.56

153.71

22.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.19

56.06

1.46

-5.2

Op profit growth

-81.67

50.83

1.23

-9.98

EBIT growth

-85.36

63.29

3.76

-11.32

Net profit growth

-131.27

67.95

3.47

-13.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,206.65

3,601.19

2,710.48

1,884.09

2,164.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,206.65

3,601.19

2,710.48

1,884.09

2,164.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.75

17.01

17.32

16.34

10.91

View Annually Results

Power Mech Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Power Mech Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Kishore Babu

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Lakshmi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M Rajiv Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vivek Paranjpe

Independent Director

Lasya Yerrammeni

Independent Director

J P Chalasani

Company Secretary

Raghavendra Prasad Movva

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Power Mech Projects Ltd

Summary

Power Mech Projects Limited was originally incorporated on July 22, 1999 as a Private Limited Company by the name Power Mech-Projects Private Limited. It was converted into a Public Limited Company as Power Mech-Projects Limited on October 16, 2007. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Power Mech Projects Limited on November 1, 2010. Power Mech Projects is an integrated power infrastructure services company in India providing comprehensive erection, testing and commissioning of boilers, turbines and generators (ETC-BTG) and balance of plant (BOP) works, civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. Its operations include three principal business lines: (i) Erection Works; (ii) Operation & Maintenance Services; and (iii) Civil Works. The company is undertaking projects in India and abroad which include ultra mega power projects, super critical thermal power projects, sub critical power projects, heat recovery steam generator, waste heat recovery steam generator, circulating fluidized bed combustion steam generator, gas turbine generator, hydro electric plants, maintenance, renovation, modernization and annual maintenance of running plants and complete civil works in India and abroad.The company is entering other related fields including railway projects and executing major railway project of doubling of tracks including electrification, signaling, culverts, platforms etc, transmission and distribution portfolio, mining of sand, a new venture of diversific
Company FAQs

What is the Power Mech Projects Ltd share price today?

The Power Mech Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2736.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd is ₹8652.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Power Mech Projects Ltd is 34.37 and 4.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Power Mech Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power Mech Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power Mech Projects Ltd is ₹2130.5 and ₹3725 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Power Mech Projects Ltd?

Power Mech Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.30%, 3 Years at 81.65%, 1 Year at 28.90%, 6 Month at 16.48%, 3 Month at -10.44% and 1 Month at 4.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Power Mech Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Power Mech Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.28 %
Institutions - 28.05 %
Public - 13.67 %

