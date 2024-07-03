Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹2,897
Prev. Close₹2,862.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,054.8
Day's High₹2,897
Day's Low₹2,656.4
52 Week's High₹3,725
52 Week's Low₹2,130.5
Book Value₹610.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,652.11
P/E34.37
EPS83.29
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.81
14.91
14.71
14.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,791.27
1,211.53
978.89
836.67
Net Worth
1,807.08
1,226.44
993.6
851.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,754.4
2,044.56
1,310.1
1,291.15
yoy growth (%)
-14.19
56.06
1.46
-5.2
Raw materials
-4.62
12.06
-166.99
-112.66
As % of sales
0.26
0.58
12.74
8.72
Employee costs
-295.31
-305.28
-219.46
-211.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-45.7
148.09
101.2
98.27
Depreciation
-33.21
-36.15
-36.38
-39.62
Tax paid
11.1
-37.42
-35.3
-34.59
Working capital
-36.63
384.56
153.71
22.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.19
56.06
1.46
-5.2
Op profit growth
-81.67
50.83
1.23
-9.98
EBIT growth
-85.36
63.29
3.76
-11.32
Net profit growth
-131.27
67.95
3.47
-13.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,206.65
3,601.19
2,710.48
1,884.09
2,164.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,206.65
3,601.19
2,710.48
1,884.09
2,164.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.75
17.01
17.32
16.34
10.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Kishore Babu
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Lakshmi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M Rajiv Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vivek Paranjpe
Independent Director
Lasya Yerrammeni
Independent Director
J P Chalasani
Company Secretary
Raghavendra Prasad Movva
Reports by Power Mech Projects Ltd
Summary
Power Mech Projects Limited was originally incorporated on July 22, 1999 as a Private Limited Company by the name Power Mech-Projects Private Limited. It was converted into a Public Limited Company as Power Mech-Projects Limited on October 16, 2007. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Power Mech Projects Limited on November 1, 2010. Power Mech Projects is an integrated power infrastructure services company in India providing comprehensive erection, testing and commissioning of boilers, turbines and generators (ETC-BTG) and balance of plant (BOP) works, civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. Its operations include three principal business lines: (i) Erection Works; (ii) Operation & Maintenance Services; and (iii) Civil Works. The company is undertaking projects in India and abroad which include ultra mega power projects, super critical thermal power projects, sub critical power projects, heat recovery steam generator, waste heat recovery steam generator, circulating fluidized bed combustion steam generator, gas turbine generator, hydro electric plants, maintenance, renovation, modernization and annual maintenance of running plants and complete civil works in India and abroad.The company is entering other related fields including railway projects and executing major railway project of doubling of tracks including electrification, signaling, culverts, platforms etc, transmission and distribution portfolio, mining of sand, a new venture of diversific
Read More
The Power Mech Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2736.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd is ₹8652.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Power Mech Projects Ltd is 34.37 and 4.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power Mech Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power Mech Projects Ltd is ₹2130.5 and ₹3725 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Power Mech Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.30%, 3 Years at 81.65%, 1 Year at 28.90%, 6 Month at 16.48%, 3 Month at -10.44% and 1 Month at 4.42%.
