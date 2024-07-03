iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Mech Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,857.3
(0.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,905.12

2,427.08

1,808.09

1,128.89

1,570.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,905.12

2,427.08

1,808.09

1,128.89

1,570.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.43

7.9

14.24

13.43

7.44

Total Income

2,922.55

2,434.99

1,822.33

1,142.32

1,577.56

Total Expenditure

2,562.11

2,158.5

1,619.3

1,167.58

1,364.46

PBIDT

360.43

276.49

203.03

-25.26

213.09

Interest

68.26

66.02

55.84

57.86

51.23

PBDT

292.18

210.47

147.19

-83.11

161.87

Depreciation

31.95

30.25

27.4

26.78

29.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

99.07

48.31

17.37

0.17

32.83

Deferred Tax

-3.12

-0.82

11.15

-25.41

-0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

164.28

132.74

91.26

-84.65

99.16

Minority Interest After NP

0.5

-1.17

-0.14

-3.39

-0.77

Net Profit after Minority Interest

163.78

133.92

91.4

-81.26

99.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

163.78

133.92

91.4

-81.26

99.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

108.2

90.66

62.13

-55.24

67.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.81

14.91

14.71

14.71

14.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.4

11.39

11.22

-2.23

13.57

PBDTM(%)

10.05

8.67

8.14

-7.36

10.3

PATM(%)

5.65

5.46

5.04

-7.49

6.31

Power Mech Proj.: Related NEWS

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Read More
Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

26 Sep 2024|09:29 PM

This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

19 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Power Mech Projects Ltd

