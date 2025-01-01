Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Projects Ltd. announced a ₹294-crore order from Adani Power on 1 January, 2025. The company has been bagged the turnkey contract comprising overhaul services and condition assessment including erection, testing, commissioning, and manpower support for steam generator and steam turbine generator in 2 x 660 MW Korba Phase II thermal power plant.

Unit 3 work needs to be completed in 12 months, while Unit 4’s completion schedule is 18 months. The order value is GST-free. However, Power Mech will gain an additional ₹1.25 crore per unit if it manages to achieve synchronisation within the stipulated period.

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project, which is scheduled to be completed in 34 months.

In August 2024, Power Mech had won five FGD projects valued at ₹6,163.2 crore. The FGD retrofits include coal-based units ranging from 330 MW to 660 MW across Mundra, Tiroda, Kawai, and Udupi plants.

The FGD units will have 92% sulphur-dioxide recovery, thereby aiding India’s efforts in meeting its emissions reduction commitments at COP26. Power Mech is expanding its power business by introducing innovative, eco-friendly solutions.