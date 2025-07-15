iifl-logo
Power Mech Projects secures ₹551 Crore orders

15 Jul 2025 , 10:48 AM

Power Mech Projects Limited announced that it received two operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts aggregating to ₹551.35 Crore (excluding taxes, duties, levies, cess, and GST).

The first order that company received was worth ₹498.39 Crore from SJVN Thermal (P) Ltd for commissioning support and comprehensive O&M of the coal-based supercritical Buxar thermal power project (2 x 660 MW). The plant is located at Chausa in Buxar district, Bihar. The company said that it is planning to execute the project within a period of 39 months.

The order has been received from Jhabua Power Limited, a joint venture of NTPC Limited. The order is worth ₹52.96 Crore. The contract received is for operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator of a 1×600 MW unit situated in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. The contract is received for a period of 3 years. It also has a provision for a 1-year extension.

For the quarter ended March 2025, Power Mech Projects posted a 53.80% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹129.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding business, the business posted a net profit of ₹84.40 Crore. The business logged revenue from operations of ₹1,853.30 Crore. This was 42.40% higher than ₹1,301.50 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

