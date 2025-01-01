iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Mech Projects Ltd Key Ratios

2,400
(-1.27%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:19:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.96

39.85

15.66

-2.9

Op profit growth

-84.54

33.84

21.91

-8.8

EBIT growth

-90.68

45.04

24.51

-10.42

Net profit growth

-134.76

65.21

22.83

-13.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.22

12.5

13.06

12.39

EBIT margin

1.18

11.11

10.71

9.95

Net profit margin

-2.42

6.06

5.13

4.83

RoCE

1.54

19.3

17.95

16.16

RoNW

-1.22

3.97

3.01

2.74

RoA

-0.78

2.63

2.14

1.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-33.05

88.84

61.73

43.95

Dividend per share

0

1

1

1

Cash EPS

-55.36

62.46

24.88

16.14

Book value per share

615.55

647.04

474.79

422.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.81

1.89

6.85

6.04

P/CEPS

-5.26

2.69

17

16.45

P/B

0.47

0.25

0.89

0.62

EV/EBIDTA

22.47

3.36

6.93

5.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

1.85

2.27

Tax payout

-19.94

-22.49

-30.16

-35.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

104.15

71.68

71.15

77.33

Inventory days

23.34

14.63

10.71

10.22

Creditor days

-108.53

-85.81

-78.25

-83.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.28

-3.24

-4.62

-4.04

Net debt / equity

0.49

0.47

0.29

0.28

Net debt / op. profit

10.75

1.65

1

1.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.32

0.55

-12.13

-9.08

Employee costs

-17.1

-14.76

-20.16

-16.92

Other costs

-80.34

-73.28

-54.62

-61.58

Power Mech Proj. : related Articles

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Read More
Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

26 Sep 2024|09:29 PM

This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

19 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More

