Power Mech Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,854.45
(4.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,754.4

2,044.56

1,310.1

1,291.15

yoy growth (%)

-14.19

56.06

1.46

-5.2

Raw materials

-4.62

12.06

-166.99

-112.66

As % of sales

0.26

0.58

12.74

8.72

Employee costs

-295.31

-305.28

-219.46

-211.75

As % of sales

16.83

14.93

16.75

16.4

Other costs

-1,409.22

-1,504.43

-759.94

-805.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.32

73.58

58

62.35

Operating profit

45.25

246.91

163.69

161.69

OPM

2.57

12.07

12.49

12.52

Depreciation

-33.21

-36.15

-36.38

-39.62

Interest expense

-77.89

-71.79

-33.44

-31.48

Other income

20.14

9.12

7.34

7.68

Profit before tax

-45.7

148.09

101.2

98.27

Taxes

11.1

-37.42

-35.3

-34.59

Tax rate

-24.28

-25.26

-34.89

-35.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-34.6

110.67

65.89

63.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-34.61

110.67

65.89

63.67

yoy growth (%)

-131.27

67.95

3.47

-13.8

NPM

-1.97

5.41

5.02

4.93

Power Mech Proj. : related Articles

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

26 Sep 2024|09:29 PM

This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

19 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.

