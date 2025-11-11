Power Mech Projects Q2 Profit Up 12% YoY to ₹75 Crore, Revenue Nears ₹1,240 Crore

Infrastructure and engineering contractor Power Mech Projects Ltd has reported a steady set of numbers for the September quarter, helped by healthy execution across power and industrial projects.

The company’s net profit rose to ₹74.92 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up from ₹67.07 crore in the same period last year. This is a growth of about 12%.

Revenue came in at ₹1,237.8 crore, up nearly 20% from ₹1,035.4 crore a year ago. This surge in revenue is driven by continued momentum in project orders and timely completion.

EBITDA stood at ₹147.02 crore, compared with ₹123.56 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margin remained almost flat at 11.88%, versus 11.94% last year.

Power Mech, which executes large industrial and power sector contracts, said it continues to see strong traction in its core construction and services business. The company has also been expanding its footprint in non-power infrastructure to reduce dependency on a single segment.

Power Mech Projects Ltd shares closed with a 0.47% dip on November 10, 2025. Power Mech Projects Ltd shares have dipped 12% in the last six months, 11% in the last month, and 4.3% in the last 5 days. As of November 11, 2o25, Power Mech shares are trading with a 1.50% dip in the NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com