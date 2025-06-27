Power Mech Projects secures ₹159-Crore order in Bihar

Power Mech Projects Ltd announced that it has received solar power contracts worth about ₹159 Crore from Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL). The order is for setting-up grid-connected distributed solar power plants. The order is received under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

The project is awarded under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model. This project is directed at solarising agricultural land mixed-load feeders through various substations in Bihar.

As per the company, these projects will generate revenue through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bihar discoms NBPDCL and SBPDCL. The company expects to complete the execution within 12 months. The project has a cumulative capacity of 13.66 MW (AC).

The contract is spread across three individual locations Rajoun (4.221 MW valued at ₹48.29 Crore), Sakahara (4.285 MW having a ₹49.02 Crore value), and Sambhuganj (5.155 MW and is valued at ₹61.78 Crore).

The company said that each project will get subsidies of ₹1.05 Crore per MW from the central government and ₹0.45 Crore per MW from the Bihar government.

The company said that scope of work includes supply, design, installation, testing, commissioning, and long-term maintenance and operation of the solar plants.

