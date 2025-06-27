iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Power Mech Projects secures ₹159-Crore order in Bihar

27 Jun 2025 , 10:23 AM

Power Mech Projects Ltd announced that it has received solar power contracts worth about ₹159 Crore from Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL). The order is for setting-up grid-connected distributed solar power plants. The order is received under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

The project is awarded under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model. This project is directed at solarising agricultural land mixed-load feeders through various substations in Bihar.

As per the company, these projects will generate revenue through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bihar discoms NBPDCL and SBPDCL. The company expects to complete the execution within 12 months. The project has a cumulative capacity of 13.66 MW (AC).

The contract is spread across three individual locations Rajoun (4.221 MW valued at ₹48.29 Crore), Sakahara (4.285 MW having a ₹49.02 Crore value), and Sambhuganj (5.155 MW and is valued at ₹61.78 Crore).

The company said that each project will get subsidies of ₹1.05 Crore per MW from the central government and ₹0.45 Crore per MW from the Bihar government.

The company said that scope of work includes supply, design, installation, testing, commissioning, and long-term maintenance and operation of the solar plants.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Power Mech
  • Power Mech News
  • Power Mech Projects
  • Power Mech Projects Order
  • Power Mech Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.