Top Stocks for Today - 11th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bajaj Finance: The business announced that its consolidated net profit for the quarter jumped as much as 21.90% to ₹4,875 Crore in Q2 FY26. In the previous year’s same quarter, it posted a net profit of ₹4,000 Crore. The company also posted a 22% growth in its Net Interest Income.

Britannia Industries: The company informed that its Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Varun Berry has stepped down from his position. His resignation shall be effective from November 10, 2025. Varun handed over his resignation on November 6, 2025.

Bharat Electronics: The business informed that it secured orders worth ₹792 Crore in addition to ₹633 Crore received till October 31, 2025. The company has not disclosed the details of the entity placing this order.

Power Mech Projects: The infra business posted a 11.70% y-o-y increase in its net profit for the September 2025 quarter. Its net profit came in at ₹74.92 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹67.07 Crore. Revenue for the quarter came in 19.5% higher against the previous quarter at ₹1,237.80 Crore.

HUDCO: The state owned business announced a marginal jump of 3% in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025 at ₹709.80 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, it posted a net profit of ₹688.60 Crore. The business also said that Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter witnessed a growth of 31.80% on a year-on-year basis at ₹1,050 Crore.

