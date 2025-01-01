iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Mech Projects Ltd Futures Share Price

2,461.3
(-5.53%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Here's the list of Power Mech Proj.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Power Mech Proj.'s futures contract.

Power Mech Proj.: Related NEWS

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

26 Sep 2024|09:29 PM

This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

19 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.

