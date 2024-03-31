To the Members of

POWER MECH PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of POWER MECH PROJECTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

Attention is invited to the following:

Note No. 51, of the financial statements, relating to the search carried out by the Income Tax Department in July, 2022 at various locations of the company and the company received notices under section 148 of the Act for filing return of Income for the AY 2016-17 to AY 2021-22. In response to the said notices, the company filed return of income by disclosing the income as admitted. Pending outcome of the assessments, the company made provision towards Income- tax liability (including interest) aggregating to ? 51.38 crore for the year ending March 31, 2024 being the tax liability on the amount admitted and disclosed in the return of income filed and the management of the company is of opinion that no further provision is required.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the matters stated above.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No Key Audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue recognition of long-term contracts As part of our audit, we obtained an understanding of the methodology applied, the internal process and controls used for determination of the physical proportion of work completed. We evaluated the process and systems used to record the quantum of work completed against which invoices were raised. The Company has revenue from construction contracts and long-term operating and maintenance agreements. Revenue related to these construction contracts is recognised using the percentage completion method, where progress is determined with reference to completion of physical proportion of the work to the extent of work certified by the customer and revenue is also recognised in case of works pending certification as on date of balance sheet. The Company raised invoices on monthly basis based on the physical proportion of the work completed. We focussed this area because of significant management judgement required in: Estimation of the physical proportion of the contract work completed for the contracts and particularly in case of those works which were pending for certification by the customer as on date of balance sheet which may lead to over or understatement of revenues and profit. In respect of construction projects, we obtained work completion certificates, measurement work sheets from project engineers and also obtained certificate of confirmations of work completed from customers to assess the appropriateness of management estimates of the physical proportion of work completed. Further we also examined the payment advices received subsequent to the balance sheet date which confirms the extent of work completed and certified for which revenue was recognised. In case of those works which were pending certification as on date of balance sheet, we obtained payment advices from the customers related to the said works, post balance sheet date. 2 Trade receivables Our audit procedures in relation to the recoverability of trade receivables included The Company has significant amount of trade receivables (Including retention and security deposits) and their recoverability requires management judgement due to the specific risks associated with these receivables. • Understood and tested the Companys credit control procedures and tested key controls over granting credit to customers. There is an element of management judgement in assessment of extent of the recoverability of long outstanding trade receivables after the end of the contractual credit period. • Tested ageing of trade receivables at the year ended on a sample basis. • Obtained list of long outstanding receivables and identified any debtors with financial difficulty through discussion with management. Management assessed the recoverability of trade receivables by reviewing customers ageing profile, credit history, nature and ownership of organisation and status of subsequent settlements and determined whether an impairment provision is required. • Assessed the recoverability of these outstanding receivables through our discussion with management and with reference to detailed receivables listings for the subsequent period. • Also examined the arrangements/correspondences with customers to assess the payment arrangement agreed with the customers and assessed the recoverability of the significant outstanding receivables. We considered this matter to be significant to our audit due to the quantum of the receivables and their period of outstanding. • Assessed the recoverability of the balances by comparing the outstanding amounts as at year end against subsequent recoveries. • The status and their organisational structure was also examined with reference to the credit risk and their creditability in making payments since most of the customers are public sector organisations. • Considering all these, we found that the judgment made by the management in assessment of recoverability of receivables are found to be appropriate. 3 Advances with sub-contractors Our audit procedures in relation to the recoverability of trade advances to sub-contractors provided while execution of sub- contracts awarded included The Company has significant amount of Trade advances with Sub-contracts and their recoverability/adjustment against subsequent works carried requires management judgement due to the specific risks associated with these recoveries. • Understood and tested the Companys policies of providing advances and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls over granting of advances to sub-contractors. There is an element of management judgement in assessment of extent of the recoverability of long outstanding trade advances after the end of the contractual credit period. • Tested ageing of advances recoverable at the year ended on a sample basis. • Examined management assessment of recoverability of the advances Management assessed the recoverability of these trade advances by reviewing the contractors ageing profile, credit history, subsequent orders proposed to be placed with them, nature and ownership of organisation and status of subsequent settlements and determined whether an impairment provision is required. • Obtained list of long outstanding advances and identified any sub-contractors with financial difficulty through discussion with management. • Assessed the recoverability of these outstanding advances through our discussion with management and with reference to detailed recoveries made for the subsequent period. • Also examined the arrangements/correspondences with sub-contractors to assess the arrangement agreed with the sub-contractors and assessed the recoverability of the significant outstanding advances. We considered this matter to be significant to our audit due to the quantum of the advances and their period of outstanding. • The status and their organisational structure was also examined with reference to the credit risk and their creditability in making payments since most of the subcontractors are from unorganised sectors. • Also discussed with the management about the probability of providing new works to the sub-contractors and the chances of recoverability of the outstanding advances against the works to be executed. Considering all these, we found that the judgment made by the management in assessment of recoverability of receivables are found to be appropriate.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon which are expected to be made available to us at a later date.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, which is not available to us as on the date of this report. In the absence of the said other information, we are unable to comment upon whether the other information is materially misstated or not.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the

Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design,

implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which

are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the

Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in note 48 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report

to the members of POWER MECH PROJECTS LIMITED ("Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024.

We report that:

1. In respect of its Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. However, the Property, Plant and Equipment register has not been updated with the location of assets when there is a change in movement of asset from one location to other. However, the said movement of assets has been noted in the registers maintained by the concerned departments.

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

c) The Company has a programme of physical verification to cover all items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the programme, some of the property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its inventories:

a) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has physically verified its inventories of Stores and consumables covering nearly 82% value and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification to the extent carried out during the year is reasonable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the revised quarterly returns and statements comprising stock statements, payables and receivables (including retention and security deposit amounts) filed by the company with the banks subsequent to the quarterly review of accounts are in agreement with the unaudited books of the company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been noticed.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in or granted

unsecured loans to the companies during the year. The company also provided corporate guarantees to some of

its subsidiary companies against loans taken by the said entities from the banks.

a) The following are the details of aggregate amount of loans granted during the year and outstanding as on date of balance sheet with respect to Subsidiaries, Joint ventures and associates and other than the said parties.

Particulars Loans granted ( ^ In Crores) Guarantees given to the extent of balance o/s ( ^ In Crores) Aggregate amount of loans provided during the year - Subsidiaries* 182.54 408.15 - Joint Venturers (incl, wholly owned subsidiary of Joint Venture) - - - Associates 1.81 - Particulars Loans granted ( ^ In Crores) Guarantees given to the extent of balance o/s ( ^ In Crores) - Others - - Balance outstanding as on 31.3.2024 - Subsidiaries 191.95 23.83 - Joint Venturers 0.70 - (incl, wholly owned subsidiary of Joint Venture) - Associates 1.81 - - Others - -

^including expenses paid on their behalf

b) The loans given by the Company, investments made and guarantees given are prima-facie, not prejudicial to the interests of the Company considering the relationship and business expedience of the companies.

c) In the absence of terms of schedule of repayment and absence of payment of Interest in respect of loans granted, the reporting requirements in terms of clause 3(iii) (c),(d) and (e) of the Order does not apply during the year under report.

d) The loans granted during the year and outstanding as on date of balance sheet without specifying terms or period of repayment, the aggregate amount of the total loans granted and the aggregate amount of loans granted to related parties as defined u/s 2(76) of the Act is as follows.

(? In Cr)

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans as on 31.3.2024 - Repayable on demand (A) Nil Nil Nil - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 194.46 Nil 194.46 Total (A+B) 194.46 Nil 194.46 % of loans to the total loans 100% Nil 100%

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the grant of loans, investments made and providing guarantees as applicable.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73-76 of the Act and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company.

6) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, related to some of the projects as defined in the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the same.

7) a) According to the information furnished to us, the Company made delays in remittance of its statutory dues

such as TDS and GST and is regular in depositing the other statutory dues.

b) There were no undisputed statutory dues in arrears in respect of PF, ESI, Customs duty, GST, Income-tax and other material statutory dues as at the date of the Balance Sheet under report, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except an amount of ? 0.35 cr being liability towards GST pending for remittance.

c) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the following amounts of Value added tax have been disputed by the Company, and hence were not remitted to the authorities concerned at the date of the Balance Sheet under report.

(? In Cr)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount involved Amount unpaid Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Bihar VAT Act VAT 1.80 0.86 2014-15 Joint Commissioner of Commercial taxes, Patna GST Act, 2017 GST 13.66 12.95 2017-18 to 2021-22 Before various appellate authorities

8) Consequent to the search operations conducted u/s 132 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in various business premises of the company in the month of July, 2022 and notices issued by the department for filing return of income, the company voluntarily admitted an aggregate amount of Income of ? 107.68 crores for the years for which return of income was filed for respective assessment years which in the opinion of the management is not to be considered as undisclosed income as defined in the said Act as the same was offered.

9) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished to us by the Company, there were

no defaults in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans obtained by the company from the banks were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and Joint Ventures and hence the reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised any loans on pledge of its securities held in subsidiaries, associates and Joint ventures and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has issued equity shares on private placement and the company has complied with the provisions of section 42 of the Act. Further, the funds raised have been earmarked in a separate bank account for their utilization whenever required for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the

year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year under report.

(c) According to the information and explanations furnished to us by the company, no whistle blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature

of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects

requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The company is not carrying on any CSR activities towards ongoing projects and hence the reporting under clause (3)(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable for the year under report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of POWER MECH PROJECTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.