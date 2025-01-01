iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Mech Projects Ltd AGM

Power Mech Proj. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Proceeding of the 25th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Please find the attached scrutinizers report on voting results relating to Annual General Meeting held on 27-09-2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Power Mech Proj.: Related News

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

26 Sep 2024|09:29 PM

This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

19 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.

