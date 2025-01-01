Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter-alia to consider the following agenda items: (a) the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; (b) Other corporate matters. Please find the attached un-audited financial Results for Q2 and H1 ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to Consider proposal for Issue of Bonus Shares. Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for issue of bonus share and payment of final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and un-audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 10 May 2024

Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials results for FY 2023-24 and recommendation of final dividend if any Board Recommends a final Dividend of Rs.2/- per Share (20%) for the FY 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024