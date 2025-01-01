iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Power Mech Projects Ltd Board Meeting

2,462.65
(1.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:34:59 PM

Power Mech Proj. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter-alia to consider the following agenda items: (a) the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; (b) Other corporate matters. Please find the attached un-audited financial Results for Q2 and H1 ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to Consider proposal for Issue of Bonus Shares. Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for issue of bonus share and payment of final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and un-audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials results for FY 2023-24 and recommendation of final dividend if any Board Recommends a final Dividend of Rs.2/- per Share (20%) for the FY 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and un-audited Consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. In continuation to our previous intimation on closure of Trading Window we would like to inform that the trading window for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives is already being closed and will remain closed till conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Power Mech Proj.: Related News

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Read More
Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

Power Mech Projects Secures ₹226.66 Crore O&M Order for ATPS

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|09:29 PM

This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

Power Mech Projects Wins ₹209.5 Crore Order from Hindustan Zinc

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|02:39 PM

Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Power Mech Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.