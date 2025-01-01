|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter-alia to consider the following agenda items: (a) the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; (b) Other corporate matters. Please find the attached un-audited financial Results for Q2 and H1 ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to Consider proposal for Issue of Bonus Shares. Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for issue of bonus share and payment of final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and un-audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials results for FY 2023-24 and recommendation of final dividend if any Board Recommends a final Dividend of Rs.2/- per Share (20%) for the FY 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Power Mech Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and un-audited Consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. In continuation to our previous intimation on closure of Trading Window we would like to inform that the trading window for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives is already being closed and will remain closed till conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power projectRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.Read More
This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.