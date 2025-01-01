Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Share (20%) for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the AGM Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for issue of bonus share and payment of final dividend Approved fixation of Book closure dates from September 21, 2024 to September 27, 2024 (both dates inclusive) in connection with the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) This is in reference to our previous communication dated August 22, 2024, and subsequent correspondence received from the Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has revised the Record Date to Tuesday, October 8, 2024. This date has been fixed for determining the Members entitled to the allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each will be issued for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the Members. Further, the Board of Directors has fixed the Book Closure period from September 21, 2024, to September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive), in connection with the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)