|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Share (20%) for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the AGM Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for issue of bonus share and payment of final dividend Approved fixation of Book closure dates from September 21, 2024 to September 27, 2024 (both dates inclusive) in connection with the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) This is in reference to our previous communication dated August 22, 2024, and subsequent correspondence received from the Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has revised the Record Date to Tuesday, October 8, 2024. This date has been fixed for determining the Members entitled to the allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each will be issued for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the Members. Further, the Board of Directors has fixed the Book Closure period from September 21, 2024, to September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive), in connection with the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power projectRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.Read More
This contract is scheduled to commence on December 16, 2024, and will span three years.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
Power Mech Projects stock has gained a total of 56% in the last one year, and witnessed a 32% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.