Dear Members,

The Board of Directors hereby presents the 25th Annual Report report of the business and operation of your Company along with the audited financial statements (both standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Financial Highlights

The financial highlights of the Company are as follows:

(4 in Lakhs)

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Sl. No. PARTICULARS CURRENT YEAR FY 23-24 PREVIOUS YEAR FY 22-23 CURRENT YEAR FY 23-24 PREVIOUS YEAR FY 22-23 1 Revenue from Operations 4059 3532 4206 3601 2 Other income 28 13 28 17 3 Total Income 4087 3545 4234 3618 4 Expenditure 3585 3135 3710 3197 5 Profit before interest, depreciation and tax 502 410 524 421 6 Depreciation 41 41 44 43 7 Interest and Finance Charges 91 87 94 90 8 Share of Profit from JV and Associates - - (4) (8) 9 Profit before tax 370 282 382 280 10 Provision for taxes (including DTL) 129 73 134 73 11 Profit after tax 241 209 248 207 12 Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent before OCI 241 209 248 207 13 Other Comprehensive Income (2) 1 -26 1 14 Total Comprehensive Income 239 210 222 208 15 Profits attributable to equity holders of parent after OCI 239 210 221 209 16 Dividend for the year 2.98 2.21 2.98 2.21 17 Reserves (Excluding Revaluation Reserve) 1791 1212 1822 1260 18 EPS (4) on face value of 4 10/- each 157.28 141.38 162.13 141.26 19 Book Value (4) on face value of 4 10/- each share 1143 823 1163 855

Review of Operations:

Your Company has achieved operational turnover of 4 4059.46 Cr and Profit of 4 240.64 Cr during the FY 2023-24 as against previous year operational turnover of 4 3532.00 Cr and Profit of 4 209.00 Cr respectively.

Further, your Company has achieved consolidated operational turnover of 4 4059.40 Cr and profit of 4 240.60 Cr for the FY 2022-23 as against previous year operational turnover of 4 3601.00 Cr and profit of 4 207.00 Cr respectively.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of your Company in its meeting held on May 20, 2024, recommended a dividend @ 20% Q 2/- per equity share of ? 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24 after having considered ongoing and imminent commitments, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) and shall be subject to deduction of income tax at source.

Dividend Distribution Policy

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), as amended, the Dividend Distribution Policy duly approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.powermechprojects.com

Allotment of Equity Shares

Power Mech Projects Limited-Qualified Institutional

Placement

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company allotted 9,01,789 equity shares of ? 10/- each to 23 qualified institutional buyers through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This allotment, approved by the shareholders in the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM), took place on 23 October 2023.

Share Capital

Subsequent to the allotment of equity shares pursuant to QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stood at ? 15,80,81,460 crore comprising of 1,58,08,146 equity shares of ? 10/- each w.e.f 23 October, 2023.

Bonus Issue

Your Directors have recommended the issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders by capitalizing the reserves, in a 1:1 ratio.

Reserves

No amounts were proposed to be transferred to Reserves for the period under review.

Fixed Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from Public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of balance sheet.

Listing of Equity Shares

The securities of the Company are listed at National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). Further, the Company has no equity shares carrying differential rights.

The Company has paid Listing Fees for the Financial Year 2024-25, to each of the Stock Exchanges, where its equity shares are listed.

Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture Companies

As on 31 March, 2024 your Company has 16 (sixteen) subsidiaries, i.e Hydro Magus Private Limited, Power Mech Industri Private Limited, Power Mech BSCPL Consortium Private Limited. Power Mech SSA Structures Private Limited, Aashm Avenues Private Limited, KBP Mining Private Limited, Energy Advisory and Consulting Services Private Limited, Power Mech Projects LLC (Oman) Power Mech Projects BR FZE (Nigeria) and Kalyaneswari Tasra Mining Private Limited, PMTS Private Limited, Power Mech Environmental Protection Private Limited, Vidyavasini Mining Works LLP, Velocity Mining Works LLP, Vanshika Mining Works LLP and Kailash River Bed Minerals LLP.

Further there are two Joint Venture Companies i.e. GTA Power Mech Nigeria Limited (Nigeria) & GTA Power Mech DMCC (Dubai).

Further, the Company has one associate, MAS Power Mech Arabia.

Consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and as per the provisions of the Act.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act and Rule 8(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries, in Form AOC-1, is attached as Annexure-1 to this report.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements of the Company, including the consolidated financial statements, along with the relevant documents and the separate audited financial statements in respect of subsidiaries are made available on the website of the Company.

Further, the Companys policy on determining the material subsidiaries, as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at https://www. powermechprojects.com.

i) SUBSIDIARIES

Hydro Magus Private Limited: Hydro Magus Private Limited is a subsidiary of Power Mech established with a vision to make positive contribution in surging Hydro Power sector in India and neighboring countries. The Company has executed successfully some of the critical hydro projects and is fully geared and aggressively planning for undertaking comprehensive projects.

Power Mech Industri Private Limited: A wholly- owned subsidiary of Power Mech. It undertakes major job works through its state-of-the-art workshop in Noida. The machines of the workshop are working to full steam, undertaking critical jobs, meeting customers satisfaction and proceeding with further expansion in line with the need in the industry.

Power Mech BSCPL Consortium Private Limited: A Subsidiary Company of Power Mech which was mainly incorporated to undertake the infrastructure development works required for development of medical device Manufacturing Park for Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Limited at Vishakhapatnam.

Power Mech SSA Structures Private Limited: A wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Mech, was established to undertake the project (Package-I) of providing necessary infrastructure viz. furniture and additional class rooms including library rooms & electrical facilities in all Government Schools, KGBVs & Bhavitha buildings under the scheme of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan.

Aashm Avenues Private Limited: A wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Mech, was established to undertake the project (Package-III) of providing necessary infrastructure viz. furniture and additional class rooms including library rooms & electrical facilities in all Government Schools, KGBVs & Bhavitha buildings under the scheme of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan.

KBP Mining Private Limited: A Subsidiary Company of Power Mech, incorporated in exploring, design & engineering, developing, operating and working on mines.

Kalyaneswari Tasra Mining Private Limited: A Subsidiary Company of Power Mech, incorporated in exploring, design & engineering, developing, operating and working at Tasra Open cast mine located in the sate of Jharkhand.

Energy Advisory and Consulting Services Private Limited: A Wholly owned subsidiary of Power Mech, incorporated for providing consulting services to various energy advisory generation Companies, Power Plants, Power Transmitters.

Power Mech Environmental Protection Private Limited: A Wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Mech, was incorporated to carry on the business providing engineering, technical and consultancy services to power plants and other industrial plants.

Power Mech Projects LLC: A subsidiary company of Power Mech incorporated in Oman to tap the local market of Oman and neighboring countries.

Power Mech Projects BR FZE: A wholly owned enterprise of Power Mech, incorporated in the Free Zone of Nigeria.

PMTS Private Limited: A wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of Power Mech, incorporated in exploring, development of Software.

Kailash River Bed Minerals LLP: A limited liability partnership incorporated to execute contact awarded from Uttarakhand Minerals and Mines Development authority.

Vidyavasini Mining Works LLP, Velocity Mining Works LLP and Vanshika Mining Works LLP are incorporated to execute the sand mining in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

ii) JOINT VENTURES

GTA Power Mech Nigeria Limited: A joint venture of Power Mech is designed to undertake packages in power, infra and process industry sectors including ETC of civil, mechanical and electrical and also O&M of plants. With solid and stable technical backup from the parent Companies, GTA Power Mech is in a position to undertake projects of any magnitude and type in different terrains and weather. The Company has capability to undertake packages in spectrum of activities in projects and plants supported by expert team in respective fields and strategic and technical collaborations from parent companies. The project is being executed by GTA Power Mech FZE, the wholly owned subsidiary of GTA Power Mech Nigeria Limited.

GTA Power Mech DMCC: A Joint Venture of Power Mech with 50% shareholding, incorporated in Dubai, UAE.

iii) ASSOCIATES

Mas Power Mech Arabia: An associate Company of Power Mech, established in Saudi Arabia to cater the needs in the Saudi Arabia and surrounding regions for providing services in ETC, Civil and O&M. The Company is equipped to provide services in all the verticals keeping high standards in quality, safety and timeline. The Company draws technical guidance and support from the parent company and it will be an extended arm of Power Mech in providing its skills and expertise in this part of the world.

Consolidated Financial Statements (CFS)

During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of its subsidiaries. Your Company has prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI) and as per the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report form part of this Annual Report.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the financial statements of the Company, including the consolidated financial statements, and all other documents required to be attached to this report are available for inspection by the members at the registered office of the Company during the business hours on all days, except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, up to the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Any member desirous of obtaining a copy of the said financial statements may write a mail to the Company. The above-mentioned documents have also been uploaded on the website of the Company.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is made available on the Companys website at https://www.powermechprojects.com

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") forms part of this Annual Report.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

The Business and Responsibility Sustainability Report (BRSR) as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations is applicable to your Company for FY 2023-24 and the same is provided as separate section to this Annual Report which indicates the Companys performance against the principles of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct. This would enable the members to have an insight into environmental, social and governance initiatives of the Company.

Corporate Governance

A separate report on Corporate Governance as required under the Listing Regulations is provided as separate section to this Annual Report.

Outlook and Future Plans

"Management Discussion and Analysis" contains a section on the Companys outlook and future plans and members may please refer the same on this.

Directors

Sr. No. Name of the Director/KMP Appointment/ Cessation/ Reappointment Details of Appointment/Cessation/Reappointment 1. Mrs. Lakshmi Sajja Re appointment Re-appointed as a director at 24th AGM held on 28th September, 2023 upon rotation basis in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 Companies Act, 2013. 2. Mr. Jayaram Prasad Chalasani Appointment Appointed as an additional director under the category of independent director vide board resolution dated 26th July, 2023 and same has been approved by the shareholders at 24th AGM held on 28th September, 2023. 3. Mr. Thiagarajan Sankaralingam Cessation Ceased to be the director of the Company w.e.f. 21st May, 2023. 4. Mr. Gorijala Durga Varaprasada Rao Cessation Ceased to be the director of the Company w.e.f. 26th July, 2023. 5. Mr. J. Satish Resignation Resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 30th December, 2023. 6. Mr. Nani Aravind Nallamothu Appointment Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 1st January, 2024.

Changes In Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

During the year under review,

The Board of directors of the Company has an optimum combination of Executive (1) Non-Executive (2) and Independent Directors (3) including one woman Independent Director.

Directors Retiring by Rotation

Pursuant to the provisions of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Article 134 of the Articles of Association of the Company Mr. M. Rajiv Kumar, Director, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends her reappointment.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134, sub-section 3(c) and sub-section 5 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, state and confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed, along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the Companys state of affairs as on March 31, 2024, and of the Companys profit or loss for the year ended on that date;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Declarations of Independent Directors

All independent directors of the Company have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of section 149 of the Act. The Company also received a declaration of compliance of sub-rule (1) and sub-rule (2) of the Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration and Other Details

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration committee identifies persons who are qualified to become directors in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the Board for their appointment and removal.

The Company adopted a policy relating to the remuneration for Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. This Policy covers the remuneration and other terms of employment for the Companys Executive Team. The remuneration policy for members of the Board and for management, aims at improving the performance and enhancing the value of the Company by motivating and retaining them and to attract the right persons to the right jobs in the Company. The object of this Remuneration Policy is to make your Company a desirable workplace for competent employees and thereby secure competitiveness, future development and acceptable profitability. In order to achieve this, it is imperative that the Company is in a position to offer competitive remuneration in all its operational locations.

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act is made available on https://www.powermechprojects.com.

Policy For Selection of Directors and Determining Directors Independence

The Nomination and Remuneration committee (NRC) shall assess the independence of directors at the time of appointment, re-appointment and the Board shall assess the same annually based on the criteria provided by NRC. The Board shall re-assess determination of independence when any new interests or relationships are disclosed by a Director.

The criteria of independence is as prescribed in the Act and the Listing Regulations and the independent directors shall abide by the Code specified for them in Schedule IV of the Act.

Number of Meetings of the Board

The Board of Directors of the Company duly met 6 (six) times during the financial year. The intervening gap between any two consecutive Board Meetings was within the period prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of Board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Committees of the Board

We have in place all the Committees of the Board which are required to be constituted under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A detailed note on the Board and its Committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report section in this Boards Report.

The Composition of various Committees of the Board as on the date of this report is hereunder:

Name of the Committee Composition of the Committee Remarks Audit Committee Mr. Jayaram Prasad Chalasani, Chairman Mr. M Rajiv Kumar, Member Ms. Lasya Yerramneni, Member The Audit committee of the Board of directors was constituted in conformity with the requirements of Section 177 of the Act and regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations and its role has been the same as stipulated in the Act and the Regulations mentioned above. All recommendations made by the Audit committee during the year were accepted by the Board. Nomination and Mr. Vivek Paranjpe, Chairman The Nomination and Remuneration committee Remuneration Mr. Jayaram Prasad Chalasani, Member of the Board of directors was constituted in Committee Ms. Lasya Yerramneni, Member conformity with the requirements of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations and its role has been the same as stipulated in the Act and the Regulations mentioned above. Corporate Social Mr. Sajja Kishore Babu, Chairman The Corporate Social Responsibility committee Responsibility Mrs. Lakshmi Sajja, Member of the Board of directors was constituted in Committee Ms. Lasya Yerramneni, Member conformity with the requirements of Section 135 of the Act. The Committee monitored the implementation of the CSR Policy from time to time. Stakeholders Mr. M Rajiv Kumar, Chairman The Stakeholders Relationship committee of the Relationship Mr. Sajja Lakshmi, Member Board of directors was constituted in conformity Committee Ms. Lasya Yerramneni, Member with the requirements of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations and its role has been the same as stipulated in the Act and the Regulations mentioned above. Risk Mr. Jayaram Prasad Chalasani, Chairman The Risk Management committee of the Board Management Mr. M Rajiv Kumar, Member of directors was constituted in conformity with Committee Mr. Sajja Kishore Babu, Member the requirements of Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations with its role as stipulated in the Listing Regulations. Investment Mr. Jayaram Prasad Chalasani, Chairman The Investment Committee of the Board of Committee Mr. M Rajiv Kumar, Member Ms. Lasya Yerramneni, Member directors were constituted pursuant to the respective resolutions passed by the Board of directors in line with the proviso under Section 179(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

A detailed note on the Board and its mandatory Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 in Form AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are enclosed as Annexure-2 to this report.

The policy on materiality of related party transactions and also on dealing with the related party transactions as approved by the Audit committee and the Board of directors was placed on the website of the Company at https://www.powermechprojects.com.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

The particulars required under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements. These details are included in the Annual Report, which is available for review.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, with respect to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are provided in Annexure-3 to this Report.

Risk Management Policy

The Board formulated and implemented Risk Management Policy for the Company which identifies various elements of risks which in its opinion may threaten the existence of the Company and measures to contain and mitigate risks. The Company has adequate internal control systems and procedures to combat the risk. The Risk Management procedures are reviewed by the Audit committee and the Board on periodical basis.

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations and the same is also made available on the Company website of the Company at: https://www.powermechprojects.com.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The annual report on CSR activities, in terms of Section 135 of the Act, and the details about the policy developed and implemented by the company on CSR initiatives taken during the year are enclosed as Annexure-4 to this report. A detailed policy on CSR is placed on the Companys website under the web link: https://www. powermechprojects.com

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own, the individual directors as well as the mandatory committees of the Board. A structured set of criteria was adopted after taking into consideration the inputs received from the directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy

of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. Evaluation of the Board members is conducted on an annual basis by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and individual directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration committee had specified criteria for performance evaluation of Directors, Committees and Board as a whole and recommended the same to the Board for evaluation.

Criteria for Performance Evaluation

a. Ability of the candidate to devote sufficient time and attention to his professional obligations as Independent Director for informed and balanced decision making.

b. Adherence to the Code of Conduct in letter and in spirit by the Independent Directors.

c. Bringing objectivity and independence of view to the Boards discussions in relation to the Companys strategy, performance, and risk management.

d. Statutory compliance and ensuring high standards of financial probity and Corporate Governance.

e. Responsibility towards requirements under the Companies Act, 2013, responsibilities of the Board and accountability under the Directors Responsibility Statement.

Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors

The Independent Directors attend a Familiarization / Orientation Program on being inducted into the Board. Further, various other programmes are conducted for the benefit of Independent Directors to provide periodical updates on regulatory front, industry developments and any other significant matters of importance. The Company issues a formal letter of appointment to the Independent Directors, outlining their role, function, duties and responsibilities, the format of which is available on the Companys Website.

The details of training and familiarization program are available on the website at https://www. powermechprojects.com

Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Your Company has established and maintained a framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems. Based on the framework of internal financial

controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and your Company is constantly endeavoring to improve the standards of internal control in various areas and taking steps to strengthen the internal control system to make it commensurate and effective with the nature of its business.

Further, the statutory auditors of your Company have also issued an attestation report on internal control over financial reporting (as defined in section 143 of Companies Act, 2013) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which forms part to the Statutory Auditors Report.

Vigil Mechanism

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, established a vigil mechanism for directors and employees called "Whistle Blower Policy", pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, to report genuine concerns or grievances about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy and to provide adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and to provide direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases.

The Whistle Blower Policy is posted under the Investors section of the Companys website at: https://www. powermechprojects.com.

Fraud Reporting

During the Financial Year under review, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Board of Directors of the Company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

Your Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace has adopted a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has taken several initiatives across

the organization to build awareness amongst employees about the Policy and the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act. The details of sexual harassment complaints as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the Rules thereunder are as follows:

No. of Complaints Received : Nil No. of Complaints disposed off : NA

Further, during the year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions related to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and while dealing in the shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violations. The Policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of trading by insiders by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards while dealing in the companys securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company, covering the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading is available on our website - https://www.powermechprojects.com

Transfer of amounts to investor education and protection fund

During the year under review, pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 (5) of the Act, an amount of 7 34,379/- relating to FY 2015-16, which remained unclaimed for a period of 7 years was transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Further, the unclaimed share application money of 7 10,75,200 pertaining to Initial Public offer of shares of the Company were not claimed for a period of 7 years was transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Transfer of unclaimed shares to investor education and protection fund authority

During the year under review, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more (relevant shares) up to and including the financial year 2015-16 were transferred

by the Company in the name of IEPF from time to time and the statement containing such details as prescribed is placed on the Companys website at https://www. powermechprojects.com.

Statutory Auditors & Auditors Report

The appointment of M/s K.S. Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants is expiring at ensuing annual general Meeting and Board of Directors are resolved not to reappoint for another term of Five years, even the firm is eligible to reappoint.

Upon recommendation by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 has recommended for approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 25th (Twenty Fifth) AGM of the Company, the appointment of M/s. Brahmayya & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000513S issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), as the "Statutory Auditors" of the Company, for a term of 5 (Five) Years, to hold office from the conclusion of the 25th (Twenty Fifth) AGM till the conclusion of the 30th (Thirtieth) AGM.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s. K.S. Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors, in their report for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee during the year under review.

Maintenance of Cost Records

During the year under review, Section 148(1) of the Act is applicable to your Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company as specified in the Act..

Cost Audit

The Board of directors, based on the recommendations of the audit committee, appointed M/s. M P R & Associates, Cost Accountants, Hyderabad, as Cost Auditors for conducting the audit of cost records of the Company for FY 2023-24. The same was ratified by the members at the 24th AGM held on September 28, 2023.

Further, the Board of directors based on the recommendations of the audit committee, appointed M/s. M P R & Associates, Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditors for conducting the audit of cost records of the Company for FY 2024-25, subject to ratification of remuneration payable to them for the financial year 2024-25 by the members at the ensuing AGM.

Secretarial Auditors And Audit Report

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, issued by Mr. P.S. Rao and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, is enclosed as Annexure-5 to this Report and it does not contain any reservation, qualification or adverse remarks.

Further, the Board has appointed Mr. D.S. Rao (ACS no. 12394/CP no. 14487), Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditors to conduct secretarial audit pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit committee for the FY 2024-25.

Internal Auditors

The Board has appointed an internal team as internal auditors of the company.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

The remuneration paid to your directors is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations.

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) in respect of directors/employees of the Company is enclosed as Annexure-6 to this Report.

Insurance

All the properties of the Company including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been adequately insured.

Industrial Relations

Industrial relations have remained cordial during the year under review, and your directors appreciate the sincere and efficient services rendered by the employees of the Company at all levels, contributing to the successful operations of the Company.

Green Initiatives

In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiatives and going beyond it, electronic copy of the Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company including the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 are being sent to all members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s).

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

During the year under review, the Company has complied with secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings (i.e., SS-1), General Meetings (i.e., SS-2) and on Dividend (i.e., SS-3).

General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the financial year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

2. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

3. No material changes and commitments in the business operations of the Company from the financial year ended March 31, 2024, to the date of the signing of the Directors Report.

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries; and

5. There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

6. During the year under review, no application was made, nor is any proceeding pending, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

7. During the year under review, the Company hasnt opted for one time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

8. The details of forex earnings are disclosed in notes to the financial statements.

Acknowledgments

Your directors thank various departments of Central and State Government, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them to your Company. Your directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. shareholders, customers, dealers, suppliers, vendors, financial institutions, banks, other intermediaries and business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year.

Your directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.

Annexure-1

FORM NO.AOC-l

(Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and under Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014 for the year ended 31st March, 2024).

Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries / associate companies/joint ventures.

Part "A": Subsidiaries

(Information in respect of each subsidiary)

(R in Crs)

SI. No Particulars Details i Name of the subsidiary Hydro Magus Private Limited Power Mech Industri Private Limited Power Mech Projects Lim- ited LLC Power Mech BSCPL Con- sortium Private Limited Power Mech SSA Structures Private Limited Aashm Avenues Private Limited Power Mech proj- ects (BR) FZE Power Mech Environ- mental Protection Private Limited KBP Mining Private Limited Energy Advisory and Con- suiting Services Private Limited Kaly- aneswari Tasra Mining Private Limited. Vindyava- sini Mining Works LLP Vanshika Mining Works LLP Kailash River Bed Minerals LLP. Velocity Mining Works LLP PMTS Private Limited 2 The date since when subsidiary was acquired 24.09.2012 17.10.2013 20.04.2016 20.12.2017 01.10.2018 16.10.2018 28.01.2019 27.12.2019 11.03.2021 01.04.2021 25.08.2023 27.09.2023 13.09.2023 18.01.2024 23.10.2023 13.03.2024 3 Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned, if different from the holding companys reporting period 4 Reporting currency and INR INR Omani INR INR INR NGN INR INR INR INR INR INR INR INR INR Exchange rate as on the Riya (0.06) last date of the relevant Financial year in the case of foreign subsidiaries (216.49) 5 Share capital 0.21 0.02 4.31 0.01 0.10 0.10 0.69 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 6 Reserves & surplus 7.09 3.69 (5.60) 1.28 (0.01) (0.01) 15.58 (0.02) (0.45) (0.00) 0.66 1.56 (0.50) (0.11) - (0.00) 7 Total assets 14.03 44.03 0.47 39.39 2.31 0.15 30.96 0.00 20.17 0.01 99.63 46.23 32.32 36.68 22.42 0.19 8 Total Liabilities 6.73 40.32 1.75 38.10 2.22 0.06 14.68 0.01 20.62 0.00 98.96 44.66 32.80 36.78 22.41 0.18 9 Investments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Turnover 0.04 56.23 - - - - 29.91 - - - 40.97 25.55 11.39 - - - 11 Profit before taxation (1.00) 7.06 (0.27) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) 7.61 (0.00) (0.58) (0.00) 0.88 2.38 (0.50) (0.11) - (0.00) 12 Provision for taxation 0.00 3.26 - - - - - - (0.13) - 0.22 0.82 - - - - 13 Profit after taxation (1.00) 3.80 (0.27) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) 7.61 (0.00) (0.45) (0.00) 0.66 1.56 (0.50) (0.11) - (0.00) 14 Dividend paid Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 15 Extent of shareholding 88% 100% 70% 51% 100% 100% 100% 100% 74% 100% 74% 51% 51% 51% 51% 100%

Part "B": Associates and Joint Ventures

Statement pursuant to Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 related to Associate Companies and Joint Ventures

SI. No Name of associates/ Joint Ventures M/S POWER MECH-M/S ACPLJV PM-Khilari PMPL-STS-JV PMPL-SRC INFRA JV (Mizoram) PMPL-SRC INFRA JV (Hassan) BRCCPLJV KVRECPL JV PMPLPIAJV POWER MECH- TAIKISHA JV RITES-PMPL JV i Latest audited Balance Sheet Date 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2024 2 Date on which the Associate or Joint Venture was associated or acquired 23.04.2018 31.07.2018 25.10.2018 04.01.2020 15.02.2020 22.10.2020 29.07.2020 17.11.2021 21.10.2022 20.10.2022 3 Shares of Associate/Joint Ventures held by the company on the year end (i) Total No. of Shares (ii) Amount of Investment in Associates/Joint Venture (iii) Extend of Holding% 80% 75% 74% 74% 60% 70% 82% 79% 66% 51% 4 Description of how there is significant influence Associate/Joint Ventures owns 80% of the Voting power of the company. Associate/Joint Ventures owns 75% of the Voting power of the company. Associate/Joint Ventures owns 74% of the Voting power of the company. Associate/Joint Ventures owns 74% of the Voting power of the company. Associate/Joint Ventures owns 60% of the Voting power of the company. Associate/Joint Ventures owns 70% of the Voting power of the company. Associate/Joint Ventures owns 82% of the Voting power of the company Associate/Joint Ventures owns 79% of the Voting power of the company Associate/Joint Ventures owns 66% of the Voting power of the company Associate/Joint Ventures owns 51% of the Voting power of the company 5 Reason why the associate/joint venture is not consolidated NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 6 Net worth Attributable to shareholding as per latest audited Balance Sheet 1.54 0.52 0.80 6.43 7 Profit/Loss for the year 0.12 0.02 (0.14) 0.66 (i) Considered in Consolidation 0.09 0.02 (0.10) 0.49 (ii) Not Considered in Consolidation 0.02 (0.00) (0.04) 0.17

None of associates have been liquidated or sold during the year.

Note: Conversion Rate taken at NGN = INR 0.06 as on 31.03.2024 Note: Conversion Rate taken at SAR = INR 22.23 as on 31.03.2024 Note: Conversion Rate taken at AED = INR 22.69 as on 31.03.2024 Note: Conversion Rate taken at OMR = INR 216.49 as on 31.03.2024 Note: Conversion Rate taken at QAR = INR 22.90 as on 31.03.2024

Annexure-2

FORM NO. AOC-2

(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014.

Form for Disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transaction

under third proviso thereto.

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at Arms length basis.

SL. No. Particulars Details a) Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship NA b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction NA c) Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction NA d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any NA e) Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions NA f) Date of approval by the Board NA g) Amount paid as advances, if any NA h) Date on which the special resolution was passed in General meeting as required under first proviso to section 188 NA

2. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions at Arms length basis.

Sl No. Particulars Nature of contract/ Arrangements/ Transactions Duration of the contracts/ arrangements/ transaction Amount paid during the year FY 23-24 (In *) ^ in Crs 1 S. Kishore Babu Lease Rents paid on going 36,14,488 0.36 2 S. Lakshmi Lease Rents paid on going 11,88,684 0.12 3 S. Vignata Lease Rents paid on going 12,39,300 0.12 4 Power Mech Infra Limited Lease Rents paid on going 2,02,17,413 2.02 5 Power Mech foundation Lease Rents paid on going 1,14,386 0.01 6 S. Kishore Babu Remuneration Paid on going 20,08,59,362 20.09 7 S. Rohit Remuneration Paid on going 29,86,161 0.30 8 Power Mech Industri Private Limited Stores Material Purchased from on going 5,39,818 0.05 9 Power Mech Projects (BR) FZE Stores Material Purchased from on going 1,25,36,200 1.25 10 Nekkanti Sri sidartha Receipts from Sale of assets on going 2,30,222 0.02 11 Kalyaneswari Tasra Mining Pvt Ltd Receipts from Sale of assets on going 16,93,309 0.17 12 Kalyaneswari Tasra Mining Private Limited. Receipts from Commission on Corporate Guarantee on going 75,88,386 0.76 13 KBP Mining Private Limited Receipts from Commission on Corporate Guarantee on going 1,28,19,000 1.28

14 M/s. Power Mech - M/s. ACPL JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 19,21,50,921 19.22 15 Power Mech-STS-JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 1,85,41,426 1.85 16 Power Mech-Khilari Consortium JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 3,70,61,311 3.71 17 PMPLSRC INFRA JV - (Mizoram) Contract receipts from sale of services on going 1,05,77,76,841 105.78 18 PMPL SRC INFRA JV (Hassan NH -75) Contract receipts from sale of services on going 50,42,25,816 50.42 19 PMPL - PIA JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 47,36,39,786 47.36 20 PMPL KVRECPL Consortium JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 93,04,980 0.93 21 PMPL-BRCC INFRA JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 8,68,34,82,356 868.35 22 RITES-PMPL JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 95,58,35,397 95.58 23 RITES SCPL-PMPL JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 48,36,853 0.48 24 PMPL-TAIKISHAN JV Contract receipts from sale of services on going 87,88,45,404 87.88 25 KALYANESWARI TASRA MINING PVT LTD Contract receipts from sale of services on going 8,46,85,895 8.47 26 VINDYAVASINI MINING WORKS LLP Contract receipts from sale of services on going 45,68,263 0.46 27 Power Mech Projects (BR) FZE Contract receipts from sale of services on going 7,92,45,927 7.92 28 MAS Power Mech Arabia Contract receipts from sale of services on going 58,96,198 0.59 29 Power Mech foundation Donations paid on going 2,23,74,512 2.24 30 Power mech industri Loans Given on going 28,05,00,117 28.05 31 Power Mech SSA Structures Private Limited Loans Given on going 79,800 0.01 32 KBP Mining Private Limited Loans Given on going 10,47,08,390 10.47 33 Kalyaneswari Tasra Mining Private Limited. Loans Given on going 28,57,64,472 28.58 34 Vindyavasini Mining Works LLP Loans Given on going 42,16,65,187 42.17 35 Vanshika Mining Works LLP Loans Given on going 32,79,71,278 32.80 36 Kailash River Bed Minerals LLP Loans Given on going 18,05,24,267 18.05 37 Velocity Mining Works LLP Loans Given on going 22,41,13,680 22.41 38 PMTS Private Limited Loans Given on going 22,942 0.00 39 Power Mech LLC (Qatar) Loans Given on going 1,81,27,880 1.81 40 Power Mech Industri Private Limited Loan repaid on going 32,63,40,284 32.63

The details of the other related party transactions and those entered in earlier years are disclosed in Note no 41 of the Financial Statements

2. Related Party Disclosure as per Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

a. Loans and advances in the nature of loans to subsidiaries by name and amount

S. No Name of the Subsidiary Loans / Advances/ Investments Amounts at the year ended 2023 - 24 Maximum amount of Loans / Advances/ Investments Outstanding During the year 2023 - 24 i Power Mech Industri Private Limited Loan 27.13 35.17 ii Power Mech SSA Structures Private Limited Loan 2.22 2.24 iii KBP Mining Private Limited Loan 18.60 18.60 iv Kalyaneswari Tasra Mining Private Limited Loan 28.58 28.58 v Vindyavasini Mining Works LLP Loan 42.17 42.17 vi Vanshika Mining Works LLP Loan 32.80 32.80 vii Kailash River Bed Minerals LLP Loan 18.05 18.05 viii Velocity Mining Works LLP Loan 22.41 22.41 ix PMTS Private Limited Loan 0.00 0.00 x Hydro Magus Private Limited Investment 2.94 2.94 xi Power Mech Industri Private Limited Investment 4.31 4.31 xii Power Mech Projects Limited LLC Investment 3.02 3.02 xiii Power Mech BSCPL Consortium Private Limited Investment 0.01 0.01 xiv Power Mech SSA Structures Private Limited Investment 0.10 0.10 xv Aashm Avenues Private Limited Investment 0.10 0.10 xvi Power Mech Environmental Protection Private Limited Investment 0.01 0.01 xvii Energy Advisory and Consulting Services Private Limited. Investment 0.01 0.01 xviii KBP Mining Private Limited Investment 0.01 0.01 xix Kalyaneswari Tasra Mining Private Limited. Investment 0.01 0.01 xx Kailash River Bed Minerals LLP. Investment 0.01 0.01 xxi PMTS Private Limited. Investment 0.01 0.01 xxii Power Mech Projects (BR) FZE Investment 0.69 0.69 xxiii KBP Mining Private Limited. Debentures 0.01 0.01

b. Loans and advances in the nature of loans to Associates by name and amount

S. No Name of the Subsidiary Loans / Advances/ Investments Amounts at the year ended 2023 - 24 Maximum amount of Loans / Advances/ Investments Outstanding During the year 2023 - 24 i GTA Power Mech Nigeria Limited Investment 0.32 0.32 ii GTA Power Mech DMCC Investment 0.09 0.09 iii MAS Power Mech Arabia Investment 2.26 2.26 iv Power Mech LLC Qatar Investment 0.12 0.12 v GTA Power Mech FZE Loan 0.70 0.70 vi Power Mech LLC (Qatar) Loan 1.81 1.81

c. Loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms/companies in which directors are interested by name and amount

Name of the Subsidiary Amounts at the year ended 2023 - 24 Maximum amount of Loans / Advances/ Investments Outstanding During the year 2023 - 24 NIL - -

d. Investments by the loanee in the shares of parent company and subsidiary company, when the company has made a loan or advance in the nature of loan

Name of the Subsidiary Amounts at the year ended 2023 - 24 Maximum amount of Loans / Advances/ Investments Outstanding During the year 2023 - 24 NIL - -

Annexure-3

PARTICULARS IN RESPECT OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information as required under section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is hereunder

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

(i) Steps taken for conservation of energy: Energy conservation signifies how effectively and efficiently the company is managing its operations. The Company has undertaken various energy efficient practices and strengthened the Companys commitment towards becoming an environment friendly organization. The Company cautiously utilizes power and fuel to reduce the cost of maintenance.

(ii) Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: NA

(iii) Capital investment on energy conservation equipments: NA

B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: NA

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: NA

(iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- NA

(a) The details of technology imported;

(b) The year of import;

(c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed;

(d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof:

(iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: NA

C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

S. No Particulars ^ in Crs 2023-24 2022-23 1 Earnings 319.95 348.15 2 Outgo 207.08 295.09

Annexure-4

Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Activities

1. A brief outline of the Companys CSR Policy

2. Composition of the CSR Committee CSR committee

Sl No Name of the Director Designation/Nature of Directorship Number of Meeting of CSR Committee held during the year Number of Meetings of CSR Committee attended during the year 1 S. Kishore Babu Chairman and Managing Director- Chairman of the Committee 2 2 2 S. Lakshmi Non - Executive, NonIndependent Director-Member of the Committee 2 2 3 Ms. Lasya Yerramneni Non- Executive Independent Director- Member of the Committee 2 2

3. Web link where Composition of CSR Committee, CSR Policy and CSR Projects approved by the Board are disclosed on the website of the Company www.powermechprojects.com/investorrelations

4. Provide the details of impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, if applicable, attach the report: Not applicable

5. Details of the amount available for set off in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 7 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and amount required for set off for the financial year, if any

S No Financial Year Amount available for set off from preceding financial years (^ in Crores) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any (^ In Crores) 1 2022-23 0.32 0.32

6. Average net profit of the Company as calculated as per Section 135 (5): X 124.49 Cr.

7. a) Two percent of Average net profit of the Company as per Section 135(5): X 2.489 Cr

b) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial year: NIL

c) Amount required to be set off for the financial year : X 0.32 Cr

d) Total CSR Obligation for the Financial Year (7a+7b-7c): X 2.17 Cr

8. a) CSR amount spent or unspent for the financial year

Total amount Amount unspent (in ?) spent for the financial year (in *) Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per Section 135 (6) Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to Section 135 (5) Amount Date of transfer Name of Fund Amount Date of Transfer x 2.30 Cr - - - - -

b) Details of CSR amount spent against ongoing projects for the financial year:

S. No Name of the Project item from the list of activities in Schedule VII of the Act Local Area (Yes/ No Location of the Project Project Duration Amount allocated for the project (in *) Amount spent in the current financial year (in *) Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Ac- count for the project as per Section 135 (6) (in *) Mode of Implementation Direct (Yes/ NO) Mode of Implementation- Through Implementing Agency 1 Vocational Skill Center Promoting education including special education and employment enhancing vocational skills YES Telan- Vigana karabad 24 Months 2.15 crore 0 2.15 No Power CSR Mech 0000 9836 Foundation

c) Details of CSR amount spent against other than ongoing projects for the financial year:

S. No Name of the Project Item from the list of activities in schedule VII to the Act Local area (Yes/ No) Location of the project Amount Spent for the project (in *) Mode of Implementation- Mode of implementation through implementing agency State District Direct (Yes/No) Name CSR Registration Number 1 Eradication of extreme hunger and poverty Supply of Food No Telangana Nalgonda 95,200 No Power Mech Foundation CSR00 009836 2 Promotion of Education including vocational training Education No Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 2,50,000 Yes - - 3 Promotion of Women Empowerment Women Empowerment yes Telangana Hyder-abad 6,22,385 No Power Mech Foundation CSR00 009836 4 Promotion of Environment and Forestation Environ- mental Pro- motion No Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 5,80,000 yes - -

d) Amount spent on administrative overheads: NA

e) Amount Spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable: Not Applicable

f) Total Amount Spent for the Financial Year (8b+8c+8d+8e) = ? 0.15 Crores

g) Excess amount for set off, if any: Not Applicable

9 (a) Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years

Preceding Financial Year Amount Transferred to Unspent CSR account under Section 135 (6) (in ?) Amount spent in the reporting Financial Year (in ?) Amount transferred to any fund specified under schedule VII as per Section 135 (6), if any Amount Remaining to be spent in succeeding Name of the fund Amount financial years (in *) 2022-23 NIL NIL NIL 2021-22 NIL NIL NIL 2020-21 NIL NIL TOTAL

b) Details of CSR amount spent in the financial year for ongoing projects for the preceding financial year(s): Nil

10. in case of creation or acquisition of capital asset, furnish details relating to the asset so created or acquired through CSR spent in the financial year: Not applicable

11. Specify the reason(s), if the Company has failed to spend two percent of the average net profit as per section 135 (5)

CSR responsibilities

We hereby affirm that the CSR policy, as approved by the Board, has been implemented and the CSR committee monitors the implementation of the CSR projects and activities in compliance with our CSR objectives.

Annexure-5

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

TO

THE MEMBERS,

POWER MECH PROJECTS LIMITED,

HYDERABAD.

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by POWER MECH PROJECTS LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"). The Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conduct/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of the Secretarial Audit, we hereby report that, in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended March 31, 2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper board-processes and compliance- mechanism in place, to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms, and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (applicable sections as on date) and the Rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the Rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) thereunder;

(iv Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment and Overseas Direct Investments

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines are prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act): -

a. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

c. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018;

e. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

(vi) The provisions of the following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act) were not applicable to the Company during the financial year under report: -

a. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021;

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021;

c. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018;

d. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021;

(vii) The industry-specific laws that are applicable to the Company are as follows:

a. The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970;

b. Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and condition of service) Act, 1996;

We have also examined compliance with the applicable

clauses of the following:

i) Secretarial Standards SS-1 and SS-2 with respect to the meetings of the Board of Directors and General meetings, respectively, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

We report that, during the period under review, the Company has duly complied with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulations of SEBI, and other acts applicable to the industry of the Company, as specified above except the following:

a) Deviation in compliance of the provisions of Regulation 17(1A) of LODR Regulations, by continuing Mr. T. Sankaralingam, Independent Director for a period of 37 days after attaining the age of 75 years without having specifically approved the age factor by shareholders. A fine was imposed by NSE and BSE for the said deviation and paid.

b) Deviation in compliance of Regulation 44(3) of LOD Regulations, by submitting the voting results by delay of One day. A fine was imposed by NSE and BSE for the said deviation and paid.

Company except as stated above for the year under review under the Companies Act, FEMA, the SEBI Act, the SCRA, or other SEBI Regulations on the Company or its directors and officers.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company, commensurate with its size and operations, to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations, and guidelines.

Based on our verifications and the declarations received from the respective directors, we further report that none of the directors are disqualified to act as such under the provisions of the Companies Act, Orders/ Circulars/ Regulations issued by SEBI, or such other acts for the time being enforceable.

Adequate notice was given to all the directors to schedule the Board Meetings. Agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. As a general practice of the Board, decisions were taken on unanimous consent.

We Further report that, during the period under review, 9,01,789 equity shares of ? 10/- each were issued by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) basis at a price of ? 3871.17/-. With this the share capital increased to ? 15,80,81,460/-.

We further report that no prosecution was initiated against and no fine or penalty was imposed on the

We further report that the Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with a proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The following changes took place in the composition of the Board during the financial year under review and till the date of this Report:

Sr. No. Name of the Director/KMP Appointment/ Cessation/ Reappointment Our Comments 1. Mrs. Lakshmi Sajja Re-appointment Re-appointed as a director at 24th AGM held on 28th September, 2023 upon rotation basis in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 Companies Act, 2013. 2. Mr. Jayaram Prasad Chalasani Appointment Appointed as an additional director under the category of independent director vide board resolution dated 26th July, 2023 and same has been approved by the shareholders at 24th AGM held on 28th September, 2023. 3. Mr. Thiagarajan Sankaralingam Cessation Ceased to be the director of the Company w.e.f. 21st May, 2023. 4. Mr. Gorijala Durga Varaprasada Rao Cessation Ceased to be the director of the Company w.e.f. 26th July, 2023. 5. Mr. J. Satish Resignation Resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 30th December, 2023. 6. Mr. Nani Aravind Nallamothu Appointment Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 1st January, 2024.

Annexure A

To,

The Members,

Power Mech Projects Limited

Hyderabad

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of Secretarial Records is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed such audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on a test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in the secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of the Financial Records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, we have obtained Management Representation about the compliance of laws, rules, and regulations and happening of events, etc.

5. Compliance of the provisions of corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, and standards is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on a test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit Report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Report on Managerial Remuneration

As per Section 197 of the Companies Act 2013 Read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

A) Statement of Particulars as per Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 :

i) The ratio of the remuneration of the each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year :

S No. Name of Director Designation Ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of employees 1 Mr. S Kishore Babu Chairman and Managing Director 54.79 2 Mrs. S Lakshmi Non Executive Director - 3 Mr. T Sankarlingam (Retired w.e.f 21.05.2023) Independent Director - 4 Mr. GDV Prasada Rao (Retired w.e.f. 26.07.2023) Independent Director - 5 Mr. M Rajiv Kumar Non Executive Director - 6 Mr. Vivek Paranjpe Independent Director - 7 Mrs. Lasya Yerramneni Independent Director - 8 Mr. Jayarama Prasad Chalasani (Appointed w.e.f 26.07.2023) Independent Director

* In the above calculation, the commission paid to MD is not considered

ii. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2023-24:

S. No. Name of Director/KMP and Designation Designation % increase in Remuneration in the FY 2023-24 1 Mr. S Kishore Babu Chairman and Managing Director 25% 2 Mr. J Satish* CFO - 3 Mr. N. Nani Aravind# CFO - 4 Mr. Mohith Kumar K$ Company Secretary 15%

*Resigned from 30.12.2023 # Appointed from 01.01.2024 $ Resigned from 15.07.2024

iii. The median remuneration of employees of the Company during FY 2023-24 was 4 3,79,632/- p.a.

iv. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year:

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 was 32%.

v. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company as at March 31, 2024:

There were 10,946 permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on 31 March, 2024.

vi. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and

justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

The average percentile increase in the salaries of the employees other than, the managerial persons in the last financial year is NIL % and there has been no increase in the managerial remuneration (excluding commission to CMD) during the last financial year.

The Company affirms that remuneration to the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

B) Top 10 Employees in terms of remuneration

S. No Employee Name Age Qualification Designation Date of commencement of employment Experience Gross (years) Nature of employment Remuneration (^ in Lacs) per month Previous employment Relative of Director If any 1 Nani Ara- vind Nalla- mothu 47 CA CFO 01-01 2024 22 Full Time 7.56 IJM (India) Infrastructure LTD No 2 Chan- drashekar Chilka 59 B.Tech Mech Executive Director 27-12 2022 35 Full Time 3.91 Artson Engineering LTD No 3 Akhil Kapoor 56 B.E - Electronics Vice President 08-07 2021 31 Full Time 3.64 Steag Energy Services PVT LTD No 4 Balasubra- manian N 56 Dip - Civil Vice President 15-02 2024 28 Full Time 3.39 BGR Ener- gys LTD No 5 Suresh Babu Ravuri 43 B.Tech - Civil Vice President 31-10 2022 22 Full Time 3.34 Swarna Tollway PVT LTD No 6 Rajan Elum- alai Duria 60 Master Dip - PPM Vice President 01-01 2021 36 Full Time 3.25 AES India PVT LTD No 7 Vijay Kumar Reddy Botta 47 B.Tech - Civil Associate VP 09-01 2023 27 Full Time 3.17 GVPR Engineering LTD No 8 Vipin Kumar 52 AMIE - Mech General Manager 17-10 2022 27 Full Time 2.96 RKM Pow- ergen PVT LTD No 9 Pra kash Chandra Joshi 53 B.Tech - Mech Vice President 10-11 2014 30 Full Time 2.95 Corporate Power LTD(Mega) No 10 Suresh Kumar Chan- draker 49 B.Tech - Mech General Manager 01-06 2021 25 Full Time 2.91 Steag Energy Services India Private LTD No

C) Details of Employees drawing remuneration of ? 8.50 Lacs per month or ? 102.00 Lacs per annum:

Name Age Qualification Designation Date of commencement of employment Experience Gross (years) Nature of employment *Remuneration in ? Crores per Annum Previous Employment Relative of Director If any S. Kishore Babu 57 B Tech (Me- chani- cal) CMD 22.07.1999 36 Full time ? 20.08 crores Jt. Md, In- dwell Con- structions Pri- vate Limited- Spouse of S Lak- shmi, Di- rector

*Remuneration Includes Salary and Commission.

The are no other employees drawing ? 8.50 Lacs per month or ? 102.00 Lacs per annum, whether employed throughout the year or part of the Financial year.

D) There are no employees in the service of the Company covered under Rule 5 (2) (iii) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014