Outcome of the Board Meeting This is in reference to our previous communication dated August 22, 2024, and subsequent correspondence received from the Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has revised the Record Date to Tuesday, October 8, 2024. This date has been fixed for determining the Members entitled to the allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each will be issued for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the Members. Further, the Board of Directors has fixed the Book Closure period from September 21, 2024, to September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive), in connection with the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)