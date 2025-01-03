|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting has also recommended final dividend @ 5% of face value of Rs.10/- per share (Re.0.50/- per equity share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40/- per equity share for the FY 2023-24 paid in March, 2024. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period as per the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has fixed Monday, August 12, 2024 as Record Date for determining entitlement of members to receive final dividend [as recommended by the Board of Directors @ 5.00% (Re.0.50 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company] for the financial year 2023-24, if declared at the AGM. The members, whose name appear in the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as on the record date will be entitled to receive final dividend. The final dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid as per the provisions of the Act. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|1.4
|14
|Interim
|Information regarding approval of interim dividend @Rs.1.40/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for FY 2023-24 is submitted.
