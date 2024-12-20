NHPC plans to infuse ₹5,500 Crore for RE in Bihar

NHPC intends to spend ₹5,500 Crore in Bihar’s renewable energy sector, which plays a crucial role in India’s transition, said CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday.

However, he stated that the state government’s assistance will be required from planning to implementation of the future project while speaking at the ‘Bihar Business Connect 2024’ event here.

Bihar has made progress in the energy industry, and NHPC intends to make significant investments in the state, according to Chaudhary.

In renewable energy, NHPC has written to the state government expressing its intention to invest more than ₹5,500 Crore. We will also sign an MoU with the state government for projects such as solar power, floating solar, and storage, he said.

Chaudhary stated that the state has an overall installed power generation capacity of approximately 9,500 MW, of which 9,000 MW is thermal.

So, there is a lot of room for investment in renewable energy projects with battery storage, which is critical for a continuous supply of green power, he noted.

NHPC is currently developing 18 MW, 50 MW, and 300 MW of floating solar projects in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Odisha, according to Chaudhary, who adds that comparable prospects exist in Bihar, where his business wishes to invest.

