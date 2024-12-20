iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NHPC plans to infuse ₹5,500 Crore for RE in Bihar

20 Dec 2024 , 07:23 AM

NHPC intends to spend ₹5,500 Crore in Bihar’s renewable energy sector, which plays a crucial role in India’s transition, said CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday.

However, he stated that the state government’s assistance will be required from planning to implementation of the future project while speaking at the ‘Bihar Business Connect 2024’ event here. 

Bihar has made progress in the energy industry, and NHPC intends to make significant investments in the state, according to Chaudhary.

In renewable energy, NHPC has written to the state government expressing its intention to invest more than ₹5,500 Crore. We will also sign an MoU with the state government for projects such as solar power, floating solar, and storage, he said.

Chaudhary stated that the state has an overall installed power generation capacity of approximately 9,500 MW, of which 9,000 MW is thermal.

So, there is a lot of room for investment in renewable energy projects with battery storage, which is critical for a continuous supply of green power, he noted.

NHPC is currently developing 18 MW, 50 MW, and 300 MW of floating solar projects in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Odisha, according to Chaudhary, who adds that comparable prospects exist in Bihar, where his business wishes to invest.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • NHPC
  • NHPC Investment
  • NHPC news
  • NHPC Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.