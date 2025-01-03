In compliance to applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is to inform that the 48th AGM of NHPC Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th August 2024 at 02:30 P.M. through VC/ OAVM. Other details are submitted in attached letter. In compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, summary of proceedings of 48th AGM held on 28.08.2024 at 02:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM is submitted. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report for 48th Annual General meeting is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)