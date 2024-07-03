Summary

Sundaram Finance Limited was promoted by Madras Motor Insurance Company, a part of the reputed TVS Group. The Company incorporated in 1954 and was made a public limited company in 1961. It went public in 1972. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and is primarily engaged in the business of financing of Commercial vehicles, Cars, construction equipment and other vehicles in the retail segment.The subsidiaries of the company are Sundaram Home Finance Ltd, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company Ltd, Sundaram Finance Distribution Ltd, LGF Services Pvt Ltd and Sundaram Finance Trustee Company Ltd.The Company has a diversified presence in Mutual Funds, Housing Finance, General Insurance, IT, Business Process Outsourcing, and Retail Distribution of a wide array of financial services and products. As part of diversification and to provide more financial service to the customers, the company entered in to various collaboration and joint ventures. It formed an asset management company called Sundaram Newton Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Newton Management, UK. In housing loan sector it promoted Sundaram Home Finance Limited with equity participation from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington, and FMO (Netherlands Development Finance Company). During 1999-2000, India Equipment Leasing (IEL), Aparajita Finance Company (APC), Balika Finance Company (BFC) & Par

