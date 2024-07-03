iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Finance Ltd Share Price

4,584.9
(-2.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,663.8
  • Day's High4,665.4
  • 52 Wk High5,535.85
  • Prev. Close4,687.2
  • Day's Low4,542.2
  • 52 Wk Low 3,462
  • Turnover (lac)2,219.45
  • P/E38.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value910.81
  • EPS120.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50,940.01
  • Div. Yield0.64
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sundaram Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sundaram Finance Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16

arrow

Sundaram Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sundaram Finance’s Q2 net profit slips ~7%

5 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sundaram Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.23%

Foreign: 2.23%

Indian: 35.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.43%

Institutions: 26.43%

Non-Institutions: 35.52%

Custodian: 0.80%

Share Price

Sundaram Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.1

111.1

111.1

111.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,360.59

7,626.3

6,781.99

6,068.36

Net Worth

9,471.69

7,737.4

6,893.09

6,179.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-50.52

90.12

-216.27

-5,900.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,267.13

5,475.86

5,108.37

5,247.66

4,695.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,267.13

5,475.86

5,108.37

5,247.66

4,695.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.38

68.27

37.3

69.08

43.35

Sundaram Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sundaram Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S Viji

Executive Vice Chairman

Harsha Viji

Independent Director

S Mahalingam

Deputy Managing Director

A N Raju

Managing Director

Rajiv C Lochan

Independent Director

R Raghuttama Rao

Independent Director

L Ganesh

Non Executive Director

Srivats Ram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P N Srikant

Non Executive Director

T T Srinivasaraghavan

Independent Director

Bhavani Balasubramanian .

Independent Director

R Venkatraman

Independent Director

Kshama Fernandes

Independent Director

Anuradha Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sundaram Finance Ltd

Summary

Sundaram Finance Limited was promoted by Madras Motor Insurance Company, a part of the reputed TVS Group. The Company incorporated in 1954 and was made a public limited company in 1961. It went public in 1972. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and is primarily engaged in the business of financing of Commercial vehicles, Cars, construction equipment and other vehicles in the retail segment.The subsidiaries of the company are Sundaram Home Finance Ltd, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company Ltd, Sundaram Finance Distribution Ltd, LGF Services Pvt Ltd and Sundaram Finance Trustee Company Ltd.The Company has a diversified presence in Mutual Funds, Housing Finance, General Insurance, IT, Business Process Outsourcing, and Retail Distribution of a wide array of financial services and products. As part of diversification and to provide more financial service to the customers, the company entered in to various collaboration and joint ventures. It formed an asset management company called Sundaram Newton Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Newton Management, UK. In housing loan sector it promoted Sundaram Home Finance Limited with equity participation from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington, and FMO (Netherlands Development Finance Company). During 1999-2000, India Equipment Leasing (IEL), Aparajita Finance Company (APC), Balika Finance Company (BFC) & Par
Company FAQs

What is the Sundaram Finance Ltd share price today?

The Sundaram Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4584.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Finance Ltd is ₹50940.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Finance Ltd is 38.75 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundaram Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Finance Ltd is ₹3462 and ₹5535.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sundaram Finance Ltd?

Sundaram Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.14%, 3 Years at 23.95%, 1 Year at 29.79%, 6 Month at 1.96%, 3 Month at -9.04% and 1 Month at 14.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundaram Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundaram Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.23 %
Institutions - 26.44 %
Public - 35.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

