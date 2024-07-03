Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹4,663.8
Prev. Close₹4,687.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,219.45
Day's High₹4,665.4
Day's Low₹4,542.2
52 Week's High₹5,535.85
52 Week's Low₹3,462
Book Value₹910.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50,940.01
P/E38.75
EPS120.9
Divi. Yield0.64
Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.1
111.1
111.1
111.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,360.59
7,626.3
6,781.99
6,068.36
Net Worth
9,471.69
7,737.4
6,893.09
6,179.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-50.52
90.12
-216.27
-5,900.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,267.13
5,475.86
5,108.37
5,247.66
4,695.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,267.13
5,475.86
5,108.37
5,247.66
4,695.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.38
68.27
37.3
69.08
43.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S Viji
Executive Vice Chairman
Harsha Viji
Independent Director
S Mahalingam
Deputy Managing Director
A N Raju
Managing Director
Rajiv C Lochan
Independent Director
R Raghuttama Rao
Independent Director
L Ganesh
Non Executive Director
Srivats Ram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P N Srikant
Non Executive Director
T T Srinivasaraghavan
Independent Director
Bhavani Balasubramanian .
Independent Director
R Venkatraman
Independent Director
Kshama Fernandes
Independent Director
Anuradha Rao
Summary
Sundaram Finance Limited was promoted by Madras Motor Insurance Company, a part of the reputed TVS Group. The Company incorporated in 1954 and was made a public limited company in 1961. It went public in 1972. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and is primarily engaged in the business of financing of Commercial vehicles, Cars, construction equipment and other vehicles in the retail segment.The subsidiaries of the company are Sundaram Home Finance Ltd, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company Ltd, Sundaram Finance Distribution Ltd, LGF Services Pvt Ltd and Sundaram Finance Trustee Company Ltd.The Company has a diversified presence in Mutual Funds, Housing Finance, General Insurance, IT, Business Process Outsourcing, and Retail Distribution of a wide array of financial services and products. As part of diversification and to provide more financial service to the customers, the company entered in to various collaboration and joint ventures. It formed an asset management company called Sundaram Newton Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Newton Management, UK. In housing loan sector it promoted Sundaram Home Finance Limited with equity participation from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington, and FMO (Netherlands Development Finance Company). During 1999-2000, India Equipment Leasing (IEL), Aparajita Finance Company (APC), Balika Finance Company (BFC) & Par
The Sundaram Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4584.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Finance Ltd is ₹50940.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Finance Ltd is 38.75 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Finance Ltd is ₹3462 and ₹5535.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sundaram Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.14%, 3 Years at 23.95%, 1 Year at 29.79%, 6 Month at 1.96%, 3 Month at -9.04% and 1 Month at 14.18%.
