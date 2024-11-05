Sundaram Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.1
111.1
111.1
111.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,360.59
7,626.3
6,781.99
6,068.36
Net Worth
9,471.69
7,737.4
6,893.09
6,179.46
Minority Interest
Debt
40,876.89
32,754.94
27,829.79
28,213.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
183.13
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
50,531.71
40,492.34
34,722.88
34,392.87
Fixed Assets
658.21
513.11
360.43
330.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,382.92
5,062.82
5,318.67
4,052.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
198.29
172.77
185.1
158.92
Networking Capital
-202.91
-81.81
-158.6
-184.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
27.89
25.56
14.32
16.38
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
408.43
458.99
391.72
326.39
Sundry Creditors
-131.98
-101.96
-89.3
-53.52
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-507.25
-464.4
-475.34
-473.37
Cash
1,418.39
1,070.25
617.13
693.17
Total Assets
8,454.9
6,737.14
6,322.73
5,051.26
Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.Read More
