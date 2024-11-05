iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

4,580.5
(2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.1

111.1

111.1

111.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,360.59

7,626.3

6,781.99

6,068.36

Net Worth

9,471.69

7,737.4

6,893.09

6,179.46

Minority Interest

Debt

40,876.89

32,754.94

27,829.79

28,213.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

183.13

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

50,531.71

40,492.34

34,722.88

34,392.87

Fixed Assets

658.21

513.11

360.43

330.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,382.92

5,062.82

5,318.67

4,052.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

198.29

172.77

185.1

158.92

Networking Capital

-202.91

-81.81

-158.6

-184.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

27.89

25.56

14.32

16.38

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

408.43

458.99

391.72

326.39

Sundry Creditors

-131.98

-101.96

-89.3

-53.52

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-507.25

-464.4

-475.34

-473.37

Cash

1,418.39

1,070.25

617.13

693.17

Total Assets

8,454.9

6,737.14

6,322.73

5,051.26

