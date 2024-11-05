iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sundaram Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

4,580.5
(2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sundaram Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

2.23%

2.39%

2.39%

2.4%

0.98%

Indian

35%

35.46%

35.47%

36.08%

37.5%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

26.43%

26.19%

25.15%

24.9%

24.72%

Non-Institutions

35.52%

35.14%

36.16%

35.8%

35.97%

Total Non-Promoter

61.96%

61.33%

61.31%

60.7%

60.7%

Custodian

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.23%

Foreign: 2.23%

Indian: 35.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.43%

Institutions: 26.43%

Non-Institutions: 35.52%

Custodian: 0.80%

Sundaram Finance: Related NEWS

Sundaram Finance’s Q2 net profit slips ~7%

Sundaram Finance’s Q2 net profit slips ~7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.