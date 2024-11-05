Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
|Jun-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
2.23%
2.39%
2.39%
2.4%
0.98%
Indian
35%
35.46%
35.47%
36.08%
37.5%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
26.43%
26.19%
25.15%
24.9%
24.72%
Non-Institutions
35.52%
35.14%
36.16%
35.8%
35.97%
Total Non-Promoter
61.96%
61.33%
61.31%
60.7%
60.7%
Custodian
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.