Sundaram Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-50.52
90.12
-216.27
-5,900.69
Other operating items
Operating
-50.52
90.12
-216.27
-5,900.69
Capital expenditure
72.81
3.39
160.81
-247.76
Free cash flow
22.29
93.52
-55.45
-6,148.45
Equity raised
12,961.45
11,637.94
9,569.89
7,738.66
Investing
1,266.27
114.66
1,730.94
323.63
Financing
42,323.1
42,212.05
34,139.52
21,415.13
Dividends paid
111.1
133.32
111.1
81.6
Net in cash
56,684.22
54,191.49
45,495.99
23,410.57
Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.