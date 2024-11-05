iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Finance Ltd Dividend

4,486.4
(-2.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Sundaram Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202431 Jul 2024-16160Final
The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ?16/- per share (160%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.
Dividend5 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 202414140Interim
Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 14 per equity share.

Sundaram Finance: Related News

Sundaram Finance’s Q2 net profit slips ~7%

5 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.

