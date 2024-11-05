|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|-
|16
|160
|Final
|The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ?16/- per share (160%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|14
|140
|Interim
|Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 14 per equity share.
Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
