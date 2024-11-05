The register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, the 1st August 2024 to Wednesday, the 14th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the 71st Annual General Meeting and for considering the payment of final dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting proposed to be held on 14th August 2024, will be paid on or after 16th August 2024 to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on 31st July 2024. Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)