iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sundaram Finance Ltd AGM

4,611.8
(3.44%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Sundaram Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Aug 202424 May 2024
The register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, the 1st August 2024 to Wednesday, the 14th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the 71st Annual General Meeting and for considering the payment of final dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting proposed to be held on 14th August 2024, will be paid on or after 16th August 2024 to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on 31st July 2024. Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Sundaram Finance: Related News

Sundaram Finance’s Q2 net profit slips ~7%

Sundaram Finance’s Q2 net profit slips ~7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.