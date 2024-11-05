|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 5. Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 6. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE regarding Appointment/Re-appointment of employees in the Senior Management Category. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024. Sundaram Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, recommendation of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 and fixing of Book Closure. Sundaram Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29th March 2024 to consider Fund Raising. Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the approval granted by the Board of Directors to raise funds during FY 2024-25 by issuance of NCDs. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 05-Feb-2024 to consider Dividend. Sundaram Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 14 per equity share. Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr R Venkatraman as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. February 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024) Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 14/- per share (140%) for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of Rs. 111.10 cr. represented by 11,11,03,860 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid on March 01, 2024 (Friday). Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed February 16, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 01, 2024 (Friday). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Sundaram Finance reported its highest-ever disbursements in H1FY25, at ₹13,768 Crore, a 3% increase over H1FY24.Read More
