Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 5. Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 6. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE regarding Appointment/Re-appointment of employees in the Senior Management Category. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024. Sundaram Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, recommendation of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 and fixing of Book Closure. Sundaram Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29th March 2024 to consider Fund Raising. Sundaram Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the approval granted by the Board of Directors to raise funds during FY 2024-25 by issuance of NCDs. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024