To the Members of Sundaram Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Sundaram Finance Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (”the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended,(“Ind AS”)and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total Comprehensive Income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Information Technology Evaluation of Companys IT systems and Controls: As part of our audit procedures with respect to this matter, we: The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are dependent on Information Technology Systems. Appropriate IT general controls and IT application controls are required to ensure reliability in Financial Reporting. • Obtained an understanding of the companys IT policy, IT environment & infrastructure and the controls in place; We have considered this to be a Key Audit Matter taking into account the significance of the IT environment and related controls in processing large number of transactions on a daily basis across multiple modules. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of IT general controls and application controls, change management controls, user access management and data backup management, involving the assistance of IT specialist; and • Evaluated the reports of the independent Information Systems Auditor, pertaining to IT general controls and application controls, as well as the adequacy of the managements actions to address the observations, if any. 2 Impairment Loss Allowance / ECL on Loans Under Ind AS 109, “Financial Instruments”, allowance for loan losses is determined using Expected Credit Loss (‘ECL) estimation model. The estimation of ECL on financial instruments requires management judgement and estimates, and include the following elements to be considered. Our audit procedures were focussed on assessing the appropriateness of the managements judgement and estimates used in the impairment analysis, as well as verifying the completeness and accuracy of the data involved. As part of these audit procedures, we: • Variables - The key variables which are involved in the computation of ECL include staging, exposure at default, probability of default (“PD”) and loss given default (“LGD”), which need to be verified for their correctness and basis of estimation. • Reviewed the Companys ECL Policy, including the updates made during the year; • Data inputs - The application of ECL model requires complete and accurate data inputs from the loan books of the Company. • Assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over accuracy and completeness of the source data, stage-wise classification of loans, identification of NPA accounts and measurement of provision; • Quantitative Factors - The PD and LGD of each loan depends on both the Companys ECL policy as well as certain quantitative factors such as level of security, geography, credit bureau scores, arrears and other macro-economic factors as well. • Tested the relevance and reasonableness of the economic forecasts, weights, and model assumptions applied, while determining the Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD); • Ensured that updates to the model have been appropriately given effect to while computing the ECL amount; • Re-performed the ECL computation, to the extent feasible; • Ensured adequacy of disclosures made with respect to impairment of loans in the Financial Statements; and We have considered this to be a Key Audit Matter on account of the level of judgment and estimation involved, extensiveness of the Companys ECL model, updates made to the model from time to time and overall importance of ECL in Financial reporting and compliance. • Assessed as to whether the disclosures on key judgements, assumptions, qualitative and quantitative data including relevant regulatory compliance and disclosures with respect to impairment of loans in the Financial Statements are adequate, and obtained written management representations as appropriate.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the financial highlights, Boards report, corporate governance report,but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance,but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020(“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

(g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 43.03 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) During the year, there has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

As stated in Note 43.15 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For B. K. Khare & Co. For N C Rajagopal & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number - 105102W Firm Registration Number - 003398S Shirish Rahalkar V. Chandrasekaran Partner Partner Membership Number: 111212 Membership No. 024844 UDIN: 24111212BKERWG6740 UDIN:24024844BKCDAT8464 Place: Mumbai Place: Chennai Date: 24 May, 2024 Date: 24 May, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Sundaram Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act and as per the information and explanation provided to us, we give a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties by which the property, plant and equipment and investment properties are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties. In accordance with the programme, the Company has physically verified certain property, plant and equipment and investment properties during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated against the Company for holding Benami property under the “Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us, and as disclosed in Note no. 20, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits from banks in excess of 5 crores in aggregate, on the basis of security of book debts during the year. The periodic statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) (a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to it.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans & advances and investments made are not observed to be prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) & (d) The company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its borrowers as stipulated. In cases where repayment of principal or payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to it.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans granted, guarantees provided and investments made by the Company. The Company has not provided any security during the year to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no order passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal during the year against the company on these matters.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of the clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records provided

to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Employees Provident Fund, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect to the above statues, outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it did not have dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any disputes, except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues AmountRs Crores Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Value Added Tax Value Added Tax 0.17 2010-11 to 2014-15 Joint Commissioner Value Added Tax Value Added Tax 0.60 2006-07 to 2013-14 Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.95* 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.06 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

* Adjusted with refund received.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) As represented, the company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Terms Loans were applied for the purpose for which the Loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company and further considering the Asset Liability management mechanism of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been utilised for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) There has been no report filed by us under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required under applicable Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS).

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor(s) for the period under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 “Using the work of Internal Auditors”.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has not entered into non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it

has obtained valid registration under the said section of the said Act.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clauses 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Group has one Core Investment Company.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash loss during this financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, along with details provided in Note 44.04 to the Ind AS Financial statements which describe the maturity analysis of assets & liabilities and other information accompanying the Ind AS Financial Statements and also our knowledge of the plans of Board of Directors and of Management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no unspent amount that needs to be transferred

to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no unspent amount which needs to be transferred to a special account in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the Financial Statements of Sundaram Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Sundaram Finance Limited (“the Company”) as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing(“SA”), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

SUNDARAM FINANCE LIMITED

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.