SectorFertilizers
Open₹1,005.8
Prev. Close₹1,005.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,265.45
Day's High₹1,008.2
Day's Low₹970.05
52 Week's High₹1,187
52 Week's Low₹572.6
Book Value₹20.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62,982.75
P/E0
EPS1.64
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
647.07
647.07
647.07
647.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
728.67
626.67
14.95
-827.06
Net Worth
1,375.74
1,273.74
662.02
-179.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,258.82
2,769.91
1,926.82
1,866.62
yoy growth (%)
17.65
43.75
3.22
7.52
Raw materials
-1,828.11
-1,604.4
-1,051.4
-1,104.88
As % of sales
56.09
57.92
54.56
59.19
Employee costs
-229.22
-233.02
-250.29
-243.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
351.98
3.35
-130.51
-262.67
Depreciation
-22.69
-17.93
-17.14
-21.29
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
266.29
685.3
-215.69
313.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.65
43.75
3.22
7.52
Op profit growth
97.92
67.4
268.4
-120.26
EBIT growth
104.08
53.29
354.69
-119.76
Net profit growth
-63.91
-847.46
-50.31
-41.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,054.93
6,198.15
4,424.8
3,258.82
2,769.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,054.93
6,198.15
4,424.8
3,258.82
2,769.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
203.11
135.58
111.24
67.59
1,003.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Marketing)
Anupam Misra
Nominee (Govt)
Aparna S Sharma
Director (Finance)
S Sakthimani
Independent Director
Anjula Murmu
Director (Technical)
K Jayachandran
Independent Director
M Chandran
Independent Director
Keda Tanaji Aher
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Susan Abraham
Chairman & Managing Director
S C Mudgerikar
Nominee (Govt)
Manoj Sethi
Reports by Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
Summary
Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) was incorporated in 1943 as the first large-scale fertilizer plant in India at Udyogamandal. In 1947, the Company started production of Ammonium Sulphate with an installed capacity of 10,000 MT per annum at Udyogamandal, near Cochin. In the year 1960, it became a Kerala State PSU and on 15th August, 1962, Government of India became the major shareholder. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, Engineering, Consultancy and Design and Fabrication and Erection of Industrial Equipments. FACT diversified over the decades from fertiliser into petrochemicals, fabrication, engineering, design and consultation services. By setting up a new Ammonium Sulphate Plant in 1965 FACT had completed 3rd stage of expansion. The 2nd production unit of Cochin division was set up at Ambalamedu and 1st phase was commissioned in 1973. As part of diversification, the Company commissioned its 50,000 TPA Caprolactam plant at Udyogamandal.In 1994-95, FEDO was accredited with the ISO-9001 certification. The company is putting up a 900-tpd ammonia project at Udyogamandal. In 1995-96, the company was awarded the Export House status based on the export of caprolactam. During the year, its petrochemical division was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by RW TUV, Germany.During 1997-98, IIT, Madras and FACT have signed a MOU for collaborating in a project to develop a process to produce fibre reinforced Polymer
Read More
The Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹973.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd is ₹62982.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd is 0 and 49.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd is ₹572.6 and ₹1187 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.41%, 3 Years at 95.28%, 1 Year at 18.72%, 6 Month at -4.05%, 3 Month at 2.39% and 1 Month at -3.88%.
