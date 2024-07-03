iifl-logo-icon 1
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Share Price

973.35
(-3.23%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

  • Open1,005.8
  • Day's High1,008.2
  • 52 Wk High1,187
  • Prev. Close1,005.8
  • Day's Low970.05
  • 52 Wk Low 572.6
  • Turnover (lac)4,265.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.68
  • EPS1.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62,982.75
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd KEY RATIOS

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.97

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 9.06%

Institutions: 9.06%

Non-Institutions: 0.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

647.07

647.07

647.07

647.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

728.67

626.67

14.95

-827.06

Net Worth

1,375.74

1,273.74

662.02

-179.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,258.82

2,769.91

1,926.82

1,866.62

yoy growth (%)

17.65

43.75

3.22

7.52

Raw materials

-1,828.11

-1,604.4

-1,051.4

-1,104.88

As % of sales

56.09

57.92

54.56

59.19

Employee costs

-229.22

-233.02

-250.29

-243.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

351.98

3.35

-130.51

-262.67

Depreciation

-22.69

-17.93

-17.14

-21.29

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

266.29

685.3

-215.69

313.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.65

43.75

3.22

7.52

Op profit growth

97.92

67.4

268.4

-120.26

EBIT growth

104.08

53.29

354.69

-119.76

Net profit growth

-63.91

-847.46

-50.31

-41.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,054.93

6,198.15

4,424.8

3,258.82

2,769.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,054.93

6,198.15

4,424.8

3,258.82

2,769.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

203.11

135.58

111.24

67.59

1,003.8

View Annually Results

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Marketing)

Anupam Misra

Nominee (Govt)

Aparna S Sharma

Director (Finance)

S Sakthimani

Independent Director

Anjula Murmu

Director (Technical)

K Jayachandran

Independent Director

M Chandran

Independent Director

Keda Tanaji Aher

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Susan Abraham

Chairman & Managing Director

S C Mudgerikar

Nominee (Govt)

Manoj Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

Summary

Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) was incorporated in 1943 as the first large-scale fertilizer plant in India at Udyogamandal. In 1947, the Company started production of Ammonium Sulphate with an installed capacity of 10,000 MT per annum at Udyogamandal, near Cochin. In the year 1960, it became a Kerala State PSU and on 15th August, 1962, Government of India became the major shareholder. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, Engineering, Consultancy and Design and Fabrication and Erection of Industrial Equipments. FACT diversified over the decades from fertiliser into petrochemicals, fabrication, engineering, design and consultation services. By setting up a new Ammonium Sulphate Plant in 1965 FACT had completed 3rd stage of expansion. The 2nd production unit of Cochin division was set up at Ambalamedu and 1st phase was commissioned in 1973. As part of diversification, the Company commissioned its 50,000 TPA Caprolactam plant at Udyogamandal.In 1994-95, FEDO was accredited with the ISO-9001 certification. The company is putting up a 900-tpd ammonia project at Udyogamandal. In 1995-96, the company was awarded the Export House status based on the export of caprolactam. During the year, its petrochemical division was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by RW TUV, Germany.During 1997-98, IIT, Madras and FACT have signed a MOU for collaborating in a project to develop a process to produce fibre reinforced Polymer
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd share price today?

The Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹973.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd is ₹62982.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd is 0 and 49.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd is ₹572.6 and ₹1187 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd?

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.41%, 3 Years at 95.28%, 1 Year at 18.72%, 6 Month at -4.05%, 3 Month at 2.39% and 1 Month at -3.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.00 %
Institutions - 9.07 %
Public - 0.93 %

