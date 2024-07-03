Summary

Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) was incorporated in 1943 as the first large-scale fertilizer plant in India at Udyogamandal. In 1947, the Company started production of Ammonium Sulphate with an installed capacity of 10,000 MT per annum at Udyogamandal, near Cochin. In the year 1960, it became a Kerala State PSU and on 15th August, 1962, Government of India became the major shareholder. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, Engineering, Consultancy and Design and Fabrication and Erection of Industrial Equipments. FACT diversified over the decades from fertiliser into petrochemicals, fabrication, engineering, design and consultation services. By setting up a new Ammonium Sulphate Plant in 1965 FACT had completed 3rd stage of expansion. The 2nd production unit of Cochin division was set up at Ambalamedu and 1st phase was commissioned in 1973. As part of diversification, the Company commissioned its 50,000 TPA Caprolactam plant at Udyogamandal.In 1994-95, FEDO was accredited with the ISO-9001 certification. The company is putting up a 900-tpd ammonia project at Udyogamandal. In 1995-96, the company was awarded the Export House status based on the export of caprolactam. During the year, its petrochemical division was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by RW TUV, Germany.During 1997-98, IIT, Madras and FACT have signed a MOU for collaborating in a project to develop a process to produce fibre reinforced Polymer

