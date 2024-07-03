Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Summary

Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) was incorporated in 1943 as the first large-scale fertilizer plant in India at Udyogamandal. In 1947, the Company started production of Ammonium Sulphate with an installed capacity of 10,000 MT per annum at Udyogamandal, near Cochin. In the year 1960, it became a Kerala State PSU and on 15th August, 1962, Government of India became the major shareholder. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, Engineering, Consultancy and Design and Fabrication and Erection of Industrial Equipments. FACT diversified over the decades from fertiliser into petrochemicals, fabrication, engineering, design and consultation services. By setting up a new Ammonium Sulphate Plant in 1965 FACT had completed 3rd stage of expansion. The 2nd production unit of Cochin division was set up at Ambalamedu and 1st phase was commissioned in 1973. As part of diversification, the Company commissioned its 50,000 TPA Caprolactam plant at Udyogamandal.In 1994-95, FEDO was accredited with the ISO-9001 certification. The company is putting up a 900-tpd ammonia project at Udyogamandal. In 1995-96, the company was awarded the Export House status based on the export of caprolactam. During the year, its petrochemical division was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by RW TUV, Germany.During 1997-98, IIT, Madras and FACT have signed a MOU for collaborating in a project to develop a process to produce fibre reinforced Polymer Matrix Composite from Caprolactam for use as engineering plastic, through pultrusion NYRIP process.In 1998-99, it has taken up various projects like conversion of the control system, revamp of the 3 boilers of Cochin division thermal plant, replacement of the carbonate pumps, high pressure valves and other critical items in the urea plant and dcs will be upgraded in the petrochemical division. The Cochin Division has got new order for RG boiler with L & T and plants will be on stream from October,2002.During the year 2017-18, FACT Engineering Works (FEW) commissioned the operation of a barge for transportation of AmmoniaIn FY 2020-21, the Company expanded marketing territory to State of Bihar, by sending its first rake of fertilizers, which was received at Purnia rake point on 03 January, 2021. It started trading of Chemicals like Ammonia and Sulphuric Acid. It started coastal shipping as a new mode of transport of fertilizers to the eastern and western coasts of the country. Two consignments of 1120 MT of Ammonium Sulphate was dispatched to West Bengal through Haldia Port. Coastal shipping helped the Company to ensure regular supply of fertilizers to farmers in coastal States. It started power trading through Indian Electricity Exchange (IEX). The Company restarted the Caprolactam Plant production in September, 2021. During the ?nancial year 2022-23, the Company has commissioned the projects consisting New Ammonia Barge for transporting Ammonia between production Divisions and Cochin Port through inland waterways and two additional Sulphuric Acid storage tanks of 5000 MT capacity each, at Cochin Division, Ambalamedu. Reconstruction of Berth at Cochin Port was also completed. In 2023-24, the New Ammonia Barge, Pearl of Periyar, for transporting Ammonia between production divisions and Cochin Port through inland waterways was commissioned in November 2022. The reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for import of Ammonia under Sagar Mala scheme was completed in March 2023. Two additional Sulphuric Acid storage tanks (5000 MT capacity) at Cochin Division were commissioned in April 2023. New pipe lines for unloading Sulphuric Acid and Phosphoric Acid from Q9 Berth of Cochin Port was commissioned in January 2024. Construction of 10000 MT Ammonia storage tank at Cochin Division was completed.