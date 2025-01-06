Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
351.98
3.35
-130.51
-262.67
Depreciation
-22.69
-17.93
-17.14
-21.29
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
266.29
685.3
-215.69
313.17
Other operating items
Operating
595.58
670.72
-363.34
29.19
Capital expenditure
50.89
7.41
11.92
-1,149.56
Free cash flow
646.47
678.13
-351.42
-1,120.36
Equity raised
-2,318.03
-4,400.41
-4,314.79
-3,852.69
Investing
8.14
18.85
13.55
42.05
Financing
1.67
-457.17
-124.44
591.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,661.74
-4,160.59
-4,777.11
-4,339.29
