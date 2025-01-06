iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

927.6
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

F A C T FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

351.98

3.35

-130.51

-262.67

Depreciation

-22.69

-17.93

-17.14

-21.29

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

266.29

685.3

-215.69

313.17

Other operating items

Operating

595.58

670.72

-363.34

29.19

Capital expenditure

50.89

7.41

11.92

-1,149.56

Free cash flow

646.47

678.13

-351.42

-1,120.36

Equity raised

-2,318.03

-4,400.41

-4,314.79

-3,852.69

Investing

8.14

18.85

13.55

42.05

Financing

1.67

-457.17

-124.44

591.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,661.74

-4,160.59

-4,777.11

-4,339.29

F A C T : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.