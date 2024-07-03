iifl-logo-icon 1
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Quarterly Results

975.15
(5.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,448.63

599.58

1,061.82

1,097.33

1,663.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,448.63

599.58

1,061.82

1,097.33

1,663.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.17

59.62

53.68

54.13

50.38

Total Income

1,496.8

659.2

1,115.5

1,151.46

1,713.59

Total Expenditure

1,413.57

656.17

1,207.16

1,054.3

1,541.79

PBIDT

83.23

3.03

-91.66

97.16

171.8

Interest

61.37

62.04

61.46

61.59

61.24

PBDT

21.86

-59.01

-153.12

35.57

110.56

Depreciation

6.44

5.32

10.75

5.25

5.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

4.24

-15.66

-102.67

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

11.18

-48.67

-61.2

30.32

105.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.18

-48.67

-61.2

30.32

105.24

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.01

8.26

-182.52

0

-10.94

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.19

-56.93

121.32

30.32

116.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.17

-0.75

-0.95

0.47

1.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

647.07

647.07

647.07

647.07

647.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.74

0.5

-8.63

8.85

10.32

PBDTM(%)

1.5

-9.84

-14.42

3.24

6.64

PATM(%)

0.77

-8.11

-5.76

2.76

6.32

