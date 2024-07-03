Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,448.63
599.58
1,061.82
1,097.33
1,663.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,448.63
599.58
1,061.82
1,097.33
1,663.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.17
59.62
53.68
54.13
50.38
Total Income
1,496.8
659.2
1,115.5
1,151.46
1,713.59
Total Expenditure
1,413.57
656.17
1,207.16
1,054.3
1,541.79
PBIDT
83.23
3.03
-91.66
97.16
171.8
Interest
61.37
62.04
61.46
61.59
61.24
PBDT
21.86
-59.01
-153.12
35.57
110.56
Depreciation
6.44
5.32
10.75
5.25
5.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
4.24
-15.66
-102.67
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.18
-48.67
-61.2
30.32
105.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.18
-48.67
-61.2
30.32
105.24
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.01
8.26
-182.52
0
-10.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.19
-56.93
121.32
30.32
116.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
-0.75
-0.95
0.47
1.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
647.07
647.07
647.07
647.07
647.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.74
0.5
-8.63
8.85
10.32
PBDTM(%)
1.5
-9.84
-14.42
3.24
6.64
PATM(%)
0.77
-8.11
-5.76
2.76
6.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.